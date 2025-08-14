“Stuff Statists Say”: 61 Posts Of Anarchists Mocking Statists For Their Questionable Takes

People disagree about politics. What would they argue about on the Internet if not the political and economic state of the world? That sometimes seeps into meatspace, too. In the U.S., for example, 45% of Americans say they talk about politics with most of their social networks.
A big debate people have around politics is often how much government should be involved in people’s lives. Statists would say that a lot, while anti-statists believe that no government – left, right, or centrist – should be in charge.
The subreddit “[Stuff] Statists Say” is dedicated to roasting governmantalists for their political takes. And here we present to you the top posts these internet anarchists have shared over the years.
#1 FBI Break Into Man’s Home Over Lawful Purchases And Statists Cheer
Anon:
Just have government break into everyone’s house and steal s**t, totally cool.
SusanRosenberg:
This is the exact thing that makes me worried about my farm being registered with the USDA.
Image source: the9trances
#2 I See The Leftists Are Still Confusing Net Worth With Cash
guitargodgt:
Posts like that are the explanation for why 20% of the US population has nothing in retirement and no savings account and 58% have less than $1k saved.
Daily_the_Project21:
Doesn’t that just create an incentive to not make more than $999 million? Wouldn’t Bezos just sell all his shares, cause the stock to go crashing causing a ripple effect of panic selling, f**k the whole market and economy, and then retire somewhere where none of this matters to him? That’s what I’d do.
Image source: NtsParadize, x.com
#3 Come Again?
asbandit65:
“Civil liberties lobby” that’s a ridiculous way of saying people who value individual liberties.
Image source: Itz_Mushi
#4 Rich People Can “Own” People By Paying Them A Lot Of Money
Darth_Parth:
Bruh if you offer someone $1M to clean your house, you’re the one getting owned.
Ed_Radley:
It’s all relative. If their time is valuable enough to them that they can’t even be bothered to pick up after themselves because of the lost value, buy all means pay somebody that $1 million and let the value generation commence.
Image source: reddit.com
#5 He Should Be Forced To Give Away More!
Anon:
If I was a billionaire, I wouldn’t donate s**t to anybody. I would still be hated the exact same but have an extra $100 million in wealth.
Anon (OP):
If I were a billionaire I would donate because I want to. It’s not morally Okay to force someone to distribute their wealth on the other hand. There is a difference between donation and forced distribution and that difference is consent.
Image source: reddit.com, x.com
#6 Mods Aren’t Part Of The 14%
byzantinian:
Thread
Survey Results
Survey Data
Anon:
Holy s**t they’re actually insane.
“14.2% of people believe free speech should all be protected. Why is that?”
“My guess is that a lot of people haven’t really put that much thought into it beyond that it allows f*scists a platform.”
What.
Image source: Justbackwards
#7 We Gave You Chance, Now It’s $50!
triflingo:
Are people really that f**king dumb?
tosseriffic:
Ironically, life is more tolerable when you keep it in the front of your mind at all times that most people are complete f**king morons. Legitimately half of the people you meet have sub 100 IQ, and one in six has an IQ below 85.
Image source: SamLovesNotion
#8 Government Enforced Monopoly? Must Be Capitalism
Saivlin:
IP laws aren’t a free market. They are, by definition, a government granted monopoly. While there is ample debate about whether and to what extent IP law and/or its individual components (eg, patent, copyright, trade mark, trade secret) helps or hinders the economy as a whole, it’s still a government granted monopoly.
nosmokingbandit:
Any jerk can file a suit against any other jerk for literally any reason. The ability to sue means nothing. We should save our outrage until the ruling.
Image source: McDooglehimer
#9 It’s Not Like The Advent Of Streaming Services Had Anything To Do With It
PleaseDoNotClickThis:
I didn’t get shot when I stopped funding Blockbuster.
Erthwerm:
Quick somebody ask her if she still has a DVD/Blu-Ray player or if she just streams/downloads stuff.
Image source: limp-duck-
#10 Homeowners Hold Housing Hostage, Keeping It Away From People Who Can Live In The House
ImmySnommis:
Construction workers do not “provide” housing.
Miners and loggers provide housing. Construction workers, in fact, do the opposite of providing housing. They take the material created to build housing, hold them hostage for payment of labor, and refuse to work without pay.
Just about as dumb.
MichaelFowlie:
That’s like saying supermarkets don’t “provide” food.
Image source: GoldAndBlackRule
#11 “Anticapitalist Etsy Shop”
shook_not_shaken:
This is what happens when leftoids change the definition of capitalism from “the free market” to “when exclusively non-workers own the means of production”. Just let them have their fantasy, you can’t have a discussion with people who change the definitions of words.
ICantBelieveItsNotEC:
Everyone is against capitalism until they suddenly realise that they can be a capitalist too.
Image source: L2P-Lennon
#12 Because We All Know Taxes Actually Go Towards War And Not “Social Programs”
burneralt012:
They go towards “social programs” too, but most of the money is spent on bureaucracy and corruption, and government always pays far too much money compared to companies, so very little actually money actually ends up in the pockets of the poor as a result. We’ve spent 15 trillion on the war on poverty so far, and the rate is still the same.
opaqueperson:
As a disclaimer, let’s not jump on the bandwagon to say Amazon (or the “rich”) doesn’t pay taxes. Amazon does pay the legally required taxes, or the IRS would be hounding them. They just make little to no profits so they pay limited income taxes, due to losses, costs, and other totally normal, totally legal situations. And of course #TaxationIsTheft
Image source: Gbustahsnow
#13 What If I Don’t Declare My Job ?
goose-and-fish:
Every time you buy something the government takes a slice. Own property, government takes a slice. Die, government takes a slice.
It’s not like employment is the only tax government collects.
molotok_c_518:
Use a service? Taxed.
Use a utility? Taxed.
If the government could find a way to tax air, you know they’d be all over that.
Image source: NtsParadize
#14 I Would Like To File A Complaint
Messengerw1:
A country that enforced a mandatory gun buy back program now passing more authoritarian policies?
Shocker.
Image source: BoredPotatoes357
#15 Are You Kidding Me?
AYE-BO:
What’s hilarious is that capitalists are literally eating the rich at the moment. Much more so than any dumb a*s wannabe commie or hippy ever has or will. It may not be long term. It wont effect them much in the end. But the little people are definitely showing the rich people that we can use their own dirty tricks against them.
Whiprust:
LibCaps are often just as class conscious as Socialists of any type. We all eat the rich, but what State Socialists usually don’t realize is that the government is what’s feeding the rich in the first place. If anything the whole r/WSB debacle is proving that you can’t eat the rich until you eat the government.
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Oh, Americans Hate The Bill Of Rights Now? The USA Is Screwed. From The Grovel Institute
TheAmbiguousAnswer:
The constitution includes voting rights, banning slavery, and the Bill of Rights; more specifically, it includes amendments that guarantee you can speak out on tyranny (1st Amendment), resist them invading your life (4th Amendment), and guarantees you can back those rights (and others) up with force (the 2nd Amendment, our favorite amendment).
I can understand wanting to amend the constitution, but when someone wants to throw nearly 30 of those amendments that have accumulated over 300 years, and start a new one… really f**king sus.
VoidAgent:
I think some people simply do not fully grasp how integral to the existence of the United States the Constitution is. To them, it’s more like…a really famous Congressional bill or maybe a Supreme Court ruling. Important, but we could probably do without it. In actuality, it is the document that outlines that which the US is built upon. Without the Constitution, the United States is simply not the United States anymore.
Image source: GoldAndBlackRule, x.com
#17 Some Boot-Licking In My Fortune Cookie
the9trances:
I think it’s pretty insightful, actually.
People who claim to love “democracy” only truly love it when their personal flavor wins and forces its view on the rest. This seems like a satirical take on that.
deefop:
Quite true.
I’m listening to a Tom Woods episode today with Peter Schiff where he’s talking about living down in Puerto Rico, and they have tons of elite progressives from California moving down there to escape the horrific taxes, all while vociferously rooting for politicians that will increase the very taxes they’re trying to escape.
It’s f**king mind boggling and hypocritical to a fare thee well.
Image source: El_Maquinisto
#18 The People Who Work On Supermarket Checkouts Are Capitalist Oppressors
SRIrwinkil:
These are the same folks who don’t consider any trades person who makes money a true part of the working class, the reason clearly being that well paid working folk absolutely disproves some of their root theories.
Trash goblins think that plumbers aren’t working class simply because they made good money.
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Unintended Consequences
Anon:
I love it when they f**k themselves and wonder where the d**k came from.
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Statist Wants Climate Lockdowns To Halt Climate Change
Abandon_All-Hope:
Wow. It’s like the authoritarians found this new way to suppress people and now they want to use it to get more of what they want.
This was always a danger of complying with COVID lockdowns. If people get used to them, they will become a new tactic.
Image source: LiberalKiwi
#21 “YoU mIsSpElLeD CaPiTaLiSm!”
C0uN7rY:
Ah, the old “Managers and CEO’s sit around and get paid while the little guys do all the work!” trope.
Image source: TheMaybeMualist
#22 “If You Taxed Inheritance At 100% You Get A Lot Closer To Equality Of Opportunity”
WhatMixedFeelings:
Why save for your family if the government’s gonna steal all your possessions when you die? This is a great way to eliminate motivation.
Image source: reddit.com
#23 What Does She Think The Second Amendment Is For? Hunting?
Savant_Guarde:
I stop paying attention when people start out with the debate tactic “call to authority”.
I am vet and gun owner but…
Means nothing to the argument. It’s kinda like when Mark Kelly says the same s**t, right before he drops to his knees for Bloomberg.
Image source: McBeast58_, x.com
#24 North Korea And China Are Champions Of Human Rights
Ibeagoodman (OP):
Update:
It looks like UN Watch is an organization devoted to critiquing the UN, and this tweet was sarcasm.
https://unwatch.org/
Image source: Ibeagoodman
#25 Yes, If A Car Factory Is Near Me, I Can Pop In For A Day And Churn Out A Vehicle For Myself Under Socialism
skp_005:
I don’t see what you guys don’t get, it is all written in the response, let me point it out:
“if … they have the resources for you to do so then go ahead”
So, you can’t make a vehicle because they will never have the resources.
Glad I could help.
Image source: GoldAndBlackRule
#26 Smh
SnooBananas6052:
I’d much rather it be the exact opposite: 330 million gun owners, except the federal government.
Image source: Trucker_Cole
#27 I Can’t Even Think Of A Witty Remark, This Is Just So Incredibly Dumb
Ok-Refrigerator9272:
Right because communism is viewed as evil because of “a” famine. Right, among other things
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Chinese Embassy To The United States Openly Admitting To Ethnic Genocide And Forced Sterilization Of Uighurs
Arzie5676:
CCP propaganda (a communist dictatorship): still allowed on social media.
Trump: that’s a bridge too far for the sensibilities of social media.
Image source: ArbitraryOrder
#29 How About We Replace “The Economy” With “Everyone’s Jobs”
TheDragonReborn726:
Yes, The entire country’s economy boils down to rich people buying yachts. And if they didn’t buy yachts that money would be distributed by the government efficiently and effectively!
How does this even remotely make sense?
Image source: uncico
#30 So Basically The State Should Prevent All Deaths
HarryBergeron927:
The government is incompetent and k*lls people! And to remedy this, we must grant more power to the incompetent k*lling machine!
This actually makes sense to auth left.
Image source: JanisVanish
#31 Saw This On Twitter And Couldn’t Resist To Post It Here
Image source: diegonou
#32 F**king Based
Image source: Spitzly
#33 Imagine Simping For North Korea
Image source: Lumpy-Ad9393
#34 They Have The Word “Tiananmen” Banned From From Title In This Sub Reddit Lmaoo
Image source: Careful_Angle825
#35 Capitalism Forced Businesses To Shut Down. Abolish Capitalism And Everything Will Be Fine
Image source: NotCausarius
#36 When You Hate BLM So Much You Become A Communist
Image source: pjokinen
#37 What The F**k Is Wrong With These People
Image source: garnished_fatburgers
#38 It’s Almost Like This Isn’t A Case Of The State Forcing The Economy To Shut Down And Then Claiming Credit For It Getting Better Once They Allow It To Open Again… Are People Seriously Dumb Enough To Buy This Propaganda?
Image source: Ksais0
#39 TheRightCan’tMeme Mod Stopping The Spread Of Misinformation
Image source: Cowardly_Squrrel
#40 Huh?
Image source: zmenimpak
#41 Wars Are Totally Capitalism
Image source: NtsParadize
#42 “Back Doors Are A Myth, We Just Want To Work With Companies To Access Encrypted Messages.”
Image source: PatronSaintofHorses
#43 I Told Her She Didn’t Have A “Right” To Rule Others And Got A Response. Have A Feeling I Won’t Be Hearing Back From Her Again!
Image source: Brokea*scars
#44 Wake Up Everyone, It Shouldnt Be Possible For People To Fail
Image source: achas123
#45 Capitalism Is When Public Housing
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Individuals Can’t Make Their Own Rational Decision So Let’s Let The Government (A Group Of Individuals) Decide Whats Best For Everyone
Image source: cliffiscool
#47 Because The People Should Never Be Allowed To Decide What’s In Their Best Interest!
Image source: reddit.com
#48 We Unanimously Support The People Of Cuba But Above All The Communist Party Of Cuba, The Same One The People Of Cuba Are Revolting Over
Image source: k**l_cia_people
#49 “I’m Literally Trying To Give Everybody Money.”
Image source: LiberalKiwi
#50 We Don’t Know That Other People Have Feelings, Apparently
Image source: kngsgmbt
#51 Ndt Makes A Rare Valid Point. Smash Mouth Helpfully Proves His Point
Image source: iAmAddicted2R_ddit
#52 Liberal Denies Obama’s War Crimes And Is Offended When I Give Evidence
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Hmmm. Who Do You Think Created This Problem Chris?
Image source: C0mmunismBad
#54 Best Statist Comeback Ever
Image source: somethingtostrivefor
#55 State Worship Creeps Me The F**k Out
Image source: _ziggyv_
#56 I Bet This Person Is A Wonderful Dinner Guest
Image source: broham1987
#57 This Riot Is A Gift That Keeps On Giving: Trump Supporters Have Profaned Holy Ground
Image source: reddit.com
#58 Ig Stalin And Mao Weren’t Dictators
Image source: account637
#59 “All Of The Stores Around Me Closed Down! Where Will I Buy Food To Feed My Kids? This Is Capitalism’s Fault!”
Image source: reddit.com
#60 Labor Theory Of Value At It Again
Image source: Johnfish76239
#61 How Can They Be This Close But Still So Far Away?
Image source: GeneralCuster75
