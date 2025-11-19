30 Accidents And Fails That Made People Cringe And Think: “Well, That Looked Expensive” (New Pics)

Most of us have heard the phrase “Accidents happen.” It’s usually to comfort us after a mistake we’ve made or an incident that had unintended consequences. It’s true, accidents really do happen; some of them minor, like spilling tea over a coffee table at a friend’s house, and others more significant, like a spacecraft crash.

Today, we’re presenting you with a list of the latter. Bored Panda has collected the most noteworthy accidents and situations from the That Looked Expensive subreddit. While we hope that there were as few casualties as possible, we still can’t help thinking: “Heck, that must’ve cost a pretty penny.”

More info: Reddit

#1 Expensive Tip

Image source: NoLifeguard2924

#2 Souvenir Photo Before We Get Fired

Image source: cicklyslyming

#3 The M Stands For Magnetic

Image source: yasminsilvaax

#4 Rare Case

Image source: swan001

#5 Miint

Image source: melinacelinegefickt

#6 F150 In The Lake

Image source: mimixsweetiex

#7 Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday

Image source: DeepSeaDarkness

#8 When You Spend The Night At A Friend’s House And They Don’t Give You A Blanket

Image source: xZoeyMancini

#9 Big Oof

Image source: sammich_gianna04

#10 Literal Fire Truck

Image source: RPA031

#11 If You Can Walk Away From A Landing, It’s A Good Landing

Image source: flyhighsometimes

#12 30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work

Image source: IronHe

#13 Oof Size : Venti

Image source: ElizabetSpurlock

#14 Spacex Falcon 9 Booster Tipped Over In Rough Seas While Being Transported Back To Shore

Image source: Pcat0

#15 No Passenger Was Harmed In The Making Of This Error

Image source: urTeenGf

#16 Air France A350 Had An Oopsie

Image source: invertedspheres

#17 Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros

Image source: Random_Introvert_42

#18 How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased

Image source: rjroa21

#19 Ground Vehicle Drives Into The Enormous, Bright Red Port Nacelle Of Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 G-Vdot At Jfk

Image source: Phagemakerpro

#20 Big Oof

Image source: Kathaml-Vasquez

#21 Hmmm… I Wonder What Happened Here

Image source: i-own-a-Jeep

#22 Absolutely Shattered

Image source: yassminsilvaxx

#23 A Rough Day On The Waves

Image source: Useful_Shopping_5433

#24 You Crash His Ferrari, What Do You Tell To Your Dad ?

Image source: Lingenfelter

#25 Airplane Eepy

Image source: jacob0594

#26 The Francis Scot Key Bridge This Morning

Image source: Visual-Educator8354

#27 ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ Nft Went On Sale For $48m. It Ended With A Top Bid Of Just $280

Image source: kelihillx

#28 One Of The Largest Power Shovels Ever Built Fell Into A Swamp

Image source: Anisiax

#29 Ferrari 488 Pista In The River

Image source: chri99_

#30 Not An Expert In The Field But

Image source: catyteenx

