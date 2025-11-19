30 Accidents And Fails That Made People Cringe And Think: “Well, That Looked Expensive” (New Pics)

Most of us have heard the phrase “Accidents happen.” It’s usually to comfort us after a mistake we’ve made or an incident that had unintended consequences. It’s true, accidents really do happen; some of them minor, like spilling tea over a coffee table at a friend’s house, and others more significant, like a spacecraft crash.
Today, we’re presenting you with a list of the latter. Bored Panda has collected the most noteworthy accidents and situations from the That Looked Expensive subreddit. While we hope that there were as few casualties as possible, we still can’t help thinking: “Heck, that must’ve cost a pretty penny.”
#1 Expensive Tip
#2 Souvenir Photo Before We Get Fired
#3 The M Stands For Magnetic
#4 Rare Case
#5 Miint
#6 F150 In The Lake
#7 Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday
#8 When You Spend The Night At A Friend’s House And They Don’t Give You A Blanket
#9 Big Oof
#10 Literal Fire Truck
#11 If You Can Walk Away From A Landing, It’s A Good Landing
#12 30 Inch Water Main Break Caused By Contractor Work
#13 Oof Size : Venti
#14 Spacex Falcon 9 Booster Tipped Over In Rough Seas While Being Transported Back To Shore
#15 No Passenger Was Harmed In The Making Of This Error
#16 Air France A350 Had An Oopsie
#17 Imagine Rear-Ending A Car Worth Over 1 Million Euros
#18 How To Lose Almost Half A Million In 24 Hours. [oc] Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Put In A River The Day After It Was Purchased
#19 Ground Vehicle Drives Into The Enormous, Bright Red Port Nacelle Of Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 G-Vdot At Jfk
#20 Big Oof
#21 Hmmm… I Wonder What Happened Here
#22 Absolutely Shattered
#23 A Rough Day On The Waves
#24 You Crash His Ferrari, What Do You Tell To Your Dad ?
#25 Airplane Eepy
#26 The Francis Scot Key Bridge This Morning
#27 ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ Nft Went On Sale For $48m. It Ended With A Top Bid Of Just $280
#28 One Of The Largest Power Shovels Ever Built Fell Into A Swamp
#29 Ferrari 488 Pista In The River
#30 Not An Expert In The Field But
