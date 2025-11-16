Hey Pandas, What Is One Time You Almost Gave Up But Then Succeeded? (Closed)

I wanna know this stuff!
#1
I tried out for jazz band last year, and I kept messing up, so I stopped recording and accidentally played it right.
#2
Math was by far the worst subject for me in high-school.
I started a program that would dual-credit to finish high-school math and college level at the same time. It was pure torture. Came at the worst time in my life when I was going through major depression.
I still have no idea how I finished, but I am so grateful I did.
#3
I have been playing violin for about 2 years. I nearly gave up because it started to sound worse and worse. I was really frustrated but surprise! It was just my bow, which needed to be rehaired. I got a new one yesterday and OMG IT SOUND SO MUCH BETTER I’m so happy :D
#4
*Trigger warning: self-harm*
About 3 1/2 years ago, I was struggling with severe postpartum depression. I’d been sober for almost 7 years at that point. I found myself trying to decide if I should get drunk or harm myself. I was already in therapy and on meds, but it just wasn’t enough. I had locked myself in my room for a full 24 hours. I don’t remember having the conscious thought to attend an alcohol support group meeting, but I found myself in one the next day. It was that last piece of help I needed. I celebrated 10 years of sobriety last December. I still remember that place my head was at, and I hope I never forget it.
