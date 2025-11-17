50 Photos Of Mother Earth From This Online Page That Prove Nature Is Lit

We only have one home—and that’s Earth. While we’re running around all busy with school, work, and parenting, we sometimes forget just how gorgeous it can be out there. Our planet is stunning! But it bodes reminding ourselves of this once in a while.
The ‘Epic Earth’ account on X (formerly Twitter) documents epic and beautiful photos of nature. They’re so powerful that you might get the sudden urge to grab your walking stick and go on an adventure! But before you see where the road takes you, take some time to enjoy these pics to the fullest. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones.
Bored Panda reached out to Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna to get his thoughts on nature photography and the use of photo editing software. He stressed the importance of not disturbing the natural scene and the importance of honesty in art. You’ll find our full interview with Sberna as you read on.
#1 Overture, Looking Forward To Shoot During Spring Again, Breda, The Netherlands
#2 Sakuras With Mount Fuji In The Background
#3 I Got Lost Completely In This Crazy Forest, Madeira, Portugal
#4 The Ferns Are Looking Pretty Rough This Time Of Year, But That Doesn’t Stop British Columbia’s Rainforests From Being Incredibly Beautiful!
#5 Milky Way At The End Of A Tunnel. Australia
#6 I Have Shared Plenty Of Korean Pine Trees, But Without A Doubt This Is My New Favorite One, Jeolla Bukdo, South Korea
#7 Dreamscapes From Finnish Lapland
#8 New Zealand, Fairy Forest
#9 Northern Ontario Sunset
#10 The Milky Way Over Crater Lake
#11 Seven Sacred Pools At Night | Sedona, Arizona, USA @benjamin_beierman
#12 Calla Lilly Flowers Of Big Sur, California
#13 Old Tree At Lake. Burgk, Thuringia, Germany
#14 A Winding River In The Adirondack Mountains, NY
#15 Valley View With A Rainbow During A Rain Storm, Yosemite, California
#16 Beautiful Morning At The Beach In Iceland
#17 A Panorama From New Zealand’s West Coast
#18 Sunset Along The Coast At Keāhole Point On The Big Island, Hawaii
#19 These Elderly Trees Are Amongst The Most Beautiful Trees I’ve Ever Seen, Madeira, Portugal
#20 The Coast Of South West Vancouver Island, Bc, Canada
#21 Trees Of The Snowy Forest, In Central Finland
#22 Hanging Lake, Colorado
#23 Mt Hood Appearing Through The Fog, Trillium Lake Or
#24 Waves And Rocks On The Coastline Of Madeira
#25 A Fiery Sunrise In The Adirondack Mountains, NY
#26 Lago Di Braies, Italy. Have You Ever Seen A Perfect Reflection Like This?
#27 This Is An Area Of So Called Kettle Ponds Creating An Abstract Looking Landscape In Iceland
#28 Italy, Bagni Della Regina Giovanna 1200*1600
#29 Nugget Point, New Zealand
#30 Moss Moss Everywhere. Olympic National Forest, Washington
#31 A Window To Death Valley. A Sunset In Death Valley National Park, Ca
#32 Desert Succulents Looking Into Mexico, Big Bend National Park, South Rim Trail
#33 A Beautiful Sunrise With Some Dramatic Clouds – Grand Teton National Park
#34 A Cold Winter Day In The Scottish Highlands
#35 Kayaking In Les Gorges De L’ardèche In South Of France
#36 A Different View Of Uluru – Australia
#37 The Clearing Of A Spring Storm On The West Side Of Lake Tahoe, Nevada
#38 Midnight Sun In Sarek, Swedens Largest Wilderness Area
#39 A Field Of Bluebonnets A Little After Sunset – Yesterday In Austin Texas
#40 The Ancient Forest Of The Dandenong Ranges
#41 Scenic View Right Before Walking Under The Falls In Oregon
#42 Korean Fairy Tale Forest, Gongju, South Korea
#43 King Protea, Cape Town
#44 Passo Giau, Italy
#45 Quarantined? You Can Still Dream About Your Next Adventure :) Maroon Bells
#46 Seceda, Italy – Ig: Andrycurious
#47 Texas Bluebonnets
#48 Seealpsee, Germany
#49 One Of The Best Parts Of Iceland Is The Golden Hour Lasts For Countless Hours
#50 The Sunlight Slowly Making It’s Way Through Thick Fog In Southern Germany
