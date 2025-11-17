50 Photos Of Mother Earth From This Online Page That Prove Nature Is Lit

We only have one home—and that’s Earth. While we’re running around all busy with school, work, and parenting, we sometimes forget just how gorgeous it can be out there. Our planet is stunning! But it bodes reminding ourselves of this once in a while.

The ‘Epic Earth’ account on X (formerly Twitter) documents epic and beautiful photos of nature. They’re so powerful that you might get the sudden urge to grab your walking stick and go on an adventure! But before you see where the road takes you, take some time to enjoy these pics to the fullest. Don’t forget to upvote your fave ones. 

Bored Panda reached out to Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna to get his thoughts on nature photography and the use of photo editing software. He stressed the importance of not disturbing the natural scene and the importance of honesty in art. You’ll find our full interview with Sberna as you read on.

#1 Overture, Looking Forward To Shoot During Spring Again, Breda, The Netherlands

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#2 Sakuras With Mount Fuji In The Background

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#3 I Got Lost Completely In This Crazy Forest, Madeira, Portugal

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#4 The Ferns Are Looking Pretty Rough This Time Of Year, But That Doesn’t Stop British Columbia’s Rainforests From Being Incredibly Beautiful!

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#5 Milky Way At The End Of A Tunnel. Australia

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#6 I Have Shared Plenty Of Korean Pine Trees, But Without A Doubt This Is My New Favorite One, Jeolla Bukdo, South Korea

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#7 Dreamscapes From Finnish Lapland

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#8 New Zealand, Fairy Forest

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#9 Northern Ontario Sunset

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#10 The Milky Way Over Crater Lake

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#11 Seven Sacred Pools At Night | Sedona, Arizona, USA @benjamin_beierman

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#12 Calla Lilly Flowers Of Big Sur, California

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#13 Old Tree At Lake. Burgk, Thuringia, Germany

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#14 A Winding River In The Adirondack Mountains, NY

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#15 Valley View With A Rainbow During A Rain Storm, Yosemite, California

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#16 Beautiful Morning At The Beach In Iceland

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#17 A Panorama From New Zealand’s West Coast

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#18 Sunset Along The Coast At Keāhole Point On The Big Island, Hawaii

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#19 These Elderly Trees Are Amongst The Most Beautiful Trees I’ve Ever Seen, Madeira, Portugal

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#20 The Coast Of South West Vancouver Island, Bc, Canada

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#21 Trees Of The Snowy Forest, In Central Finland

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#22 Hanging Lake, Colorado

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#23 Mt Hood Appearing Through The Fog, Trillium Lake Or

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#24 Waves And Rocks On The Coastline Of Madeira

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#25 A Fiery Sunrise In The Adirondack Mountains, NY

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#26 Lago Di Braies, Italy. Have You Ever Seen A Perfect Reflection Like This?

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#27 This Is An Area Of So Called Kettle Ponds Creating An Abstract Looking Landscape In Iceland

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#28 Italy, Bagni Della Regina Giovanna 1200*1600

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#29 Nugget Point, New Zealand

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#30 Moss Moss Everywhere. Olympic National Forest, Washington

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#31 A Window To Death Valley. A Sunset In Death Valley National Park, Ca

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#32 Desert Succulents Looking Into Mexico, Big Bend National Park, South Rim Trail

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#33 A Beautiful Sunrise With Some Dramatic Clouds – Grand Teton National Park

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#34 A Cold Winter Day In The Scottish Highlands

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#35 Kayaking In Les Gorges De L’ardèche In South Of France

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#36 A Different View Of Uluru – Australia

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#37 The Clearing Of A Spring Storm On The West Side Of Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#38 Midnight Sun In Sarek, Swedens Largest Wilderness Area

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#39 A Field Of Bluebonnets A Little After Sunset – Yesterday In Austin Texas

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#40 The Ancient Forest Of The Dandenong Ranges

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#41 Scenic View Right Before Walking Under The Falls In Oregon

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#42 Korean Fairy Tale Forest, Gongju, South Korea

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#43 King Protea, Cape Town

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#44 Passo Giau, Italy

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#45 Quarantined? You Can Still Dream About Your Next Adventure :) Maroon Bells

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#46 Seceda, Italy – Ig: Andrycurious

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#47 Texas Bluebonnets

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#48 Seealpsee, Germany

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#49 One Of The Best Parts Of Iceland Is The Golden Hour Lasts For Countless Hours

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

#50 The Sunlight Slowly Making It’s Way Through Thick Fog In Southern Germany

Image source: EpicEarthP**n

Patrick Penrose
