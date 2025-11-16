30 Nostalgic Pics And Memes About The 2000s Today’s Kids Will Probably Never Understand

Our childhood never ends. Yes, we get older but the core memories from that time, surrounding everything from the people we hung out with to the places we visited continue to live in our head rent-free, occasionally reminding us about themselves when we least expect them to.
However, not all of them are equally vivid, and some might need a bit more stimuli to come back. And the internet is excellent for this task. There are entire communities where people are actively reminding one another about the good old days. (We’ve already covered some, like the one dedicated to ’80s & ’90s memes.)
The Facebook group ‘2000s Y2K Childhood’ is one of them. It currently unites 74,600 members, and whether you grew up during that era too or are just interested in learning more about it, their posts perfectly illustrate it. Here are some of the most popular ones.
More info: Facebook
#1 I Loved Those Pens
Image source: Lydia Holcomb
#2 We Had No Idea
Image source: Makenzee Jade
#3 Yes
Image source: Kayla King
#4 These Speakers
Image source: Nostalgia Video
#5 New Fresh Play Doh
Image source: Nostalgia Video
#6 Nobody Knows
Image source: Bebo Osorio
#7 Wow
Image source: Collin Schoenfelder
#8 Fighting Over The TV
Image source: Lydia Holcomb
#9 Petition To Bring This Mcdonalds Back
Image source: Stephanie Nicole Jones
#10 Mentally I’m Here
Image source: Nostalgia Video
#11 Grandparent’s Secret Handshake
Image source: Nostalgia Video
#12 Dream 2000s Bedroom Starter Pack
Image source: Aleks Agnieszka Wos
#13 The Most Iconic Four-Way Call To Ever Exist, Prove Me Wrong
Image source: Tracey Earlam Cook
#14 Damn Not Even The Fast Charger
Image source: Leon McJunkins
#15 I Remember Coming Home From School Every Evening To Watch The Best Lineup
Image source: Anonymous participant
#16 I Had One Of These I Was Sad When The Marker Dried Out Though
Image source: Abi Marmolejo
#17 Do They Think Kids Don’t Use Paper ?
Image source: Masøn Vautøur
#18 Out Rockin My Jeans From 2004 Today!
Image source: Mark OM
#19 Having Cell Phones In 2000s
Image source: Silvia Marie
#20 Ooooh Yikes
Image source: Bailey Lalonde
#21 2000s
Image source: Tyler Shaw
#22 Halloween In The Early 2000s
Image source: Jazmin Sutton
#23 Yasss
Image source: Jazmin Sutton
#24 The Man Who Had A Piercing On His Thing And Got Electrocuted
Image source: Silvia Marie
#25 I Love Shrek Lol
Image source: Jazmin Sutton
#26 Who Remembers These Growing Up In The 2000’s
Image source: Derek Brown
#27 One Fine Day A Woof And A Purr A Baby Was Born And It Caused A Little Stir
Image source: Raymond Black
#28 I Use To Love This Game!
Image source: Bebo Osorio
#29 Yea To Take Her To The Mall To Get Some Food And Leave
Image source: Nostalgia Video
#30 Good Ol’ Triangle Club. Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Image source: Nostalgia Video
