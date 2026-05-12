Photographer Captured 21 Colorful Bird Portraits That Blur The Line Between Nature And Art History

Claire Rosen is an award-winning fine art photographer whose work explores the intersection of art, history, and nature, often blending live animals with richly detailed, fantastical settings. Her signature style is influenced by classical painting, children’s illustration, natural history, and Victorian-era aesthetics, resulting in images that feel both whimsical and carefully composed.
In her series Birds of a Feather, Rosen builds on the long-standing human fascination with birds as symbols of freedom, beauty, and transcendence. The project features portraits of live birds photographed against richly detailed, historically inspired settings, where both the animals and the environments play an equally important role in the composition. The result is a layered body of work that sits between art history, natural observation, and visual storytelling.
Scroll down to explore a selection of bird portraits from Claire’s series, and let us know which one became your favorite.
Image credits: claire__rosen
#1 English Pouter Pigeon
Image source: claire__rosen
#2 Java Sparrow
Image source: claire__rosen
#3 African Penguin
Image source: claire__rosen
#4 Greater Flamingo
Image source: claire__rosen
#5 _javan Green Magpie
Image source: claire__rosen
#6 Blue Gold Macaw
Image source: claire__rosen
#7 Galah
Image source: claire__rosen
#8 Moluccan Cockatoo
Image source: claire__rosen
#9 Saker Falcon
Image source: claire__rosen
#10 Barn Owl
Image source: claire__rosen
#11 Spotted Eagle Owlets
Image source: claire__rosen
#12 Hyacinth Macaw
Image source: claire__rosen
#13 Lutino Cockatiel
Image source: claire__rosen
#14 Budgerigar
Image source: claire__rosen
#15 Great Horned Owl
Image source: claire__rosen
#16 Lanner Falcon
Image source: claire__rosen
#17 Blue Americanus Chicken
Image source: claire__rosen
#18 Lady Amherst Pheasant
Image source: claire__rosen
#19 Red-Tailed Hawk
Image source: claire__rosen
#20 American Goshawk
Image source: claire__rosen
#21 Duck
Image source: claire__rosen
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