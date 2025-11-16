“I Don’t Think I’ll Get Any More Gummy Bears”: Wife Finds Out Her Husband Has Been Lying About Gummy Flavors For 13 Years

Your spouse is typically the one person you trust most in this world. The two of you share a deep connection and stand by each other’s side no matter what comes your way. But whether you secretly binge shows you were supposed to watch together or hide your favorite T-shirts so your partner wouldn’t steal them—every marriage has its secrets.
Recently, user Moocow870 confessed to lying about gummy bear flavors to his wife for more than a decade. Sharing his tale on the TIFU subreddit, the author revealed how she despises both lime and orange-flavored ones. As a result, the couple thought of a candy-sharing system, where his wife passes on the green and orange-colored gummies to him.
However, 13 years ago, the man discovered that the green Haribo bears are strawberry flavored. “I’ve never said a word. I’ve enjoyed eating my little lies,” Moocow870 wrote. Until one day, his spouse found out. Read on for the whole story.
Recently, a man opened up about a gummy bear secret he was keeping from his wife for more than a decade
(not the actual photo)
He shared his story on the TIFU subreddit, revealing how she found out
We managed to get in touch with the author of this post, Moocow870, who decided to share the story on Reddit because he viewed it as playful and amusing. “There is a lot of negativity out there these days and I figured people can enjoy a small piece of my fun relationship I have with my wife,” he told Bored Panda.
The confession has already amassed more than 120K upvotes and sparked a discussion on TIFU. “I never expected the post to blow up like it did,” the user admitted. “I figured a few people would get a good laugh out of it and I was good with that. Next thing I knew, my phone wouldn’t stop going off because of the notifications.”
Some Redditors found the incident hilarious, while others claimed it shows something more alarming. “Wait until she finds out the green skittles are green apple,” one commenter warned the author.
“From a lot of the comments I read, people were glad to read something light-hearted,“ the user added. “That was my goal. I was hoping people would have a smile on their face after reading it.”
The author admitted that he didn’t realize the Haribo gummy bears were strawberry flavored at first either. Then one day, he decided to read the package. “Then it made sense why the lime never tasted like lime. Honestly, after a while, I didn’t even think about it anymore and it became the norm.“
While many were concerned with the amount of candy the OP and his wife consume, he revealed that they don’t eat sweets too often. “But with having kids in the house, we have some sweet treats from time to time.”
Another user, Thebookwasbetter13, claimed to be the OP’s spouse and told a story about how they got some green and red Christmas candies for their kids’ stockings. She said: “Hey! They didn’t make the green ones lime in these! They should always do that.” Unsurprisingly, the author didn’t say a word. “We have two kids and matching tattoos, so I guess we will just have to work through this.”
Fortunately, Moocow870 revealed that his SO forgave him that same night. “She was impressed I kept it from her for so long as I’m horrible with secrets. We laugh a lot and that was one more thing for us to laugh about,” he said.
Redditors had a lot to say about this, some even shared their own similar stories
