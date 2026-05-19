This Is What A ‘Pool Pawty’ At A Dog Daycare Center Looks Like

Lucky Puppy, a doggy daycare center in Michigan, held an absolutely adorable pool party for its discerning clientele back in June that left us totally jealous. The dogs playing in their bone-shaped pool look happier about their pool than I’ve felt about anything ever.
Doggy day-care centers like Lucky Puppy give owners the opportunity to leave their pets with trained professional while they travel, or simply give their dogs a great opportunity to socialize. Different day-care centers have different levels of care, and this one boasts of a 3 acre supervised playground, 7 acres of nature trails and, of course, one awesome dog-bone pool.
More info: myluckypuppy.com| Facebook (h/t: dailymail)
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