77 Rare And Intriguing Photos That Show History Between The Headlines

History is rich and fascinating, but with so many moments to remember and life moving as fast as it does, we tend to hold onto only the biggest ones. The lesser-known stories get lost along the way—which is a shame, because they’re often just as captivating.
Thankfully, corners of the internet like the Instagram page Rare Histories do a wonderful job of giving them the spotlight they deserve. We’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 Arnold Schwarzenegger On The Day He Received His American Citizenship
#2 Pierre Culliford (Peyo), Creator Of The Smurfs, Presenting His Finished Drawing Of A Smurf At A Studio In Brussels, Belgium, 1983
#3 Presley Concert, 1957
#4 Harvey Ross Ball And His Creation, 1960s
#5 Female Police Officer Inspecting A Woman’s Bathing Suit, 1920s
#6 A “Prettiest Legs” Competition In Paris, 1950
#7 Women Marching For The Right To Vote, 1913
#8 A Milk Vending Machine In London; 1940s
#9 Winston Churchill In His Swimming Costume, 1922
#10 Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After, 1945
#11 100,000 Units Of Marks, Equal In Value To One US Dollar, 1923
#12 The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1800s Before Being Attached To Body
#13 Helmet With A Built In Communication Device So That The Riders Can Communicate To Each Other, 1960s
#14 A Man From France Tastes Coca-Cola For The First Time, Paris, 1950
#15 16-Year-Old Walt Disney As A Red Cross Ambulance Driver During WWI
#16 A Pig Photobombing A Wedding In 1927
#17 Kmart Employees Watching The Moon Landing, July 16, 1969
#18 South Vietnamese Parents And Their Five Children Fleeing Toward Saigon, June 19, 1972
#19 A Sailor Gets A Tattoo On His Arm In Virginia, 1939
#20 Typist Of The Future – Circa 1970
#21 Slot Machine Selling Warm Sausages On A Railway Station In Germany, 1931
#22 The Use Of Masks During The Spanish Flu Pandemic, 1918
#23 Padaung Women Asking A London Policeman For Directions, 1935
#24 Girls At A Beatles Concert In Plymouth, 13 November 1963
#25 A Pigeon Bus From Wwi Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines
#26 The Changing Shape Of Female Swimwear From Victorian Era To Late The 1920s
#27 P.t. Barnum & Bailey’s Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924
#28 A Beautician Paints Stockings Onto A Customer’s Skin During Stocking Rationing, London, England In 1941
#29 Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War IL In 1945
#30 Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941
#31 Shoe Shiners Taking A Lunch Break New York City, 1947
#32 Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897
#33 An Airman Being Captured By Vietnamese In Truc Bach Lake Hanoi In 1967
#34 Walt Disney On The Day They Opened Disney Studios
#35 Al Capone’s Prison Cell In Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania
#36 Pin Boys Work The Bowling Alleys In New York City, 1910
#37 A Worker Paints The Golden Gate Bridge With A Fresh Coat Of Its Iconic Color, 1956
#38 Passengers Watching The In-Flight Film On An Imperial Airways Flight, 1925
#39 Glass Soda Bottles Were Popular Back Then (Late 1970s/Early 1980s)
#40 The Crew Of Apollo 12 The Second Crew To Land And Walk On The Moon, 1969
#41 Lounge Interior Of A Trans World Airlines (Twa) Convair 880, 1958
#42 A Blind Couple Walking With Their Child In The Streets Of Budapest, 1984
#43 A Japanese Commuter Train Early In The Morning, 1964
#44 Members Of The US Board Of Tea Experts Meet To Taste Teas, Their Mission Was To Set Up Quality Standards For Imported Tea, 1947
#45 A Group Of Havana Schoolboys In 1937 The Boy With The Lollipop Is Fidel Castro
#46 Fishermen On Baker Beach As The Golden Gate Bridge Is Under Construction, 1936
#47 Gene Cernan Smiling For The Camera, With His Suit Covered In Lunar Dust, December 13, 1972
#48 Playing Chess On Broadway, NYC At The Corner Of Broadway And West 49th Street In Midtown Manhattan, August 1986
#49 The Original Taco Bell Menu From The 1960s
#50 Albert Einstein’s Office On The Day Of His [passing]
#51 The Five Romanov Children With Their Heads Shaved After An Attack Of Measles, In January 1917
#52 Hindenburg Airship, 1920s
#53 Chess Lesson In A School Pskóv, USSR, 1975
#54 The Commander Of An M48 Patton Tank Looks Through His Lens During Vietnam War, 1967
#55 Post Officers Show Off Their Brand-New “Autopeds” Scooters, Washington, D.c. 1917
#56 “The Apple”, India’s First Satellite Being Transported Manually
#57 The Assembly Line Of Porsche 911’s At The Stuttgart Factory, 1970s
#58 The First Subway Store, 1965, Bridgeport, Connecticut
#59 New Recruits Of The 7th Queen’s Own Hussars Regiment Practice Balancing On Wooden Horses, 1935
#60 In 1953 The 600-Foot Long, 70- Foot-Wide Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River
#61 Diner Drive-In In Los Angeles, 1950s
#62 The Control Room At The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Continues To Operate After The Disaster, Circa July-August 1986
#63 American Soldier Trying To Catch A Goldfish In The Marble-Lined Pool Of The Taj Mahal, WW2, 1942
#64 A Woman At A Beauty Show Under Art Deco Hair Dryer, 1930s
#65 Chrysler Building Under Construction, NYC, 1929
#66 A Douglas Aircraft Company Worker Rivets An A-20 Bomber At The Plant In Long Beach, California
#67 A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year’s Day, Japan, 1914
#68 Newly Built F4u Corsair And F6f Hellcats Being Prepared To Be Shipped To The Pacific Theatre, USA, 1944
#69 People Parked Curbside To Watch A Plane Take Off (NYC), 1951
#70 Timekeepers At The 1912 Summer Olympics In Stockholm, Sweden
#71 Navy Pilots Playing Basketball In The Forward Elevator Well Aboard Uss Monterey The Jumper Of The Left Is Future U.S. President Gerald Ford, 1944
#72 Moving A House In San Francisco, Us In 1919
#73 14-Year-Old Osama Bin Laden (2nd From The Right) In Sweden
#74 Chicago Board Of Trade Floor Under Construction In 1929
#75 Old Derricks At Venice Beach, Los Angeles, 1931
#76 Log Trucks In North Bend, Washington, 1943, Us
#77 Automated Drive-In Delivery Metal Track At The Fast Food Restaurant “The Track” Los Angeles, California, USA, 1949
