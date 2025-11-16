Hey Pandas, What Was The Meanest Person You Have Ever Seen? (Closed)

by

We’ve all met the jerk, but who is the most mean? I ask you to tell the BP community and will be very happy if I get a response. Btw this is my first post.

#1

I dont know who the meanest person Ive ever seen, but I do know how to get all the mean people on bored panda after me. And all I had to say was ‘Mean tweets are better than record-high inflation.’

#2

I was in a little Caesars and there was a lady who got a hot and ready, another woman came out and said,”I’ve been waiting for 40 minutes where’s my pizza!!” Then one of the workers canner out and replied,” ma’am she got 2 hot and readys, you ordered 10 special pizzas and crazy bread. Where been working minimum wage and we’re all tired. Please give us a break.” I still think about that whenever I’m somewhere and foods taking a while.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Jack Dalton Ever Return to MacGyver?
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2019
I Give A Second Life To Dead Trees By Fusing Them With Picture Frames
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Five Coolest TV Show Teachers
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2013
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favourite Quotes? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Twin Peaks 1.01 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2014
Book Review – Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Dawn of the Dreadfuls TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.