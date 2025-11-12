35 Valentine’s Design Fails That Probably Shouldn’t Have Been Approved

by

Each year the upcoming Valentine’s Day brings a galore of everything heart-shaped to surprise your loved one with. And though you always have your Valentine’s Day gift staples – heart-shaped candy and red roses – to choose from, the people wanting to make a buck out of this festivity get more and more creative each year. So, with Valentine’s Day upon us, we thought we’d get you in the mood by bringing you this hilarious list of Valentine’s design fails.

Compiled by Bored Panda, the collection below features some very questionable merchandise and Valentine’s Day ideas gone wrong that would make you look twice and not in a good way. From weird toys that want to “death you” to heart-shaped meat cuts, these funny fails will surely make you start questioning the choices of these designers. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite bad designs!

#1 Bringing Both Your Wife And Gf To The Same Restaurant On Valentines Day? Good Idea!

Image source: emansih

#2 To All The Single Ladys Out There, Happy Valentine!

Image source: h0axed

#3 So Wrong

Image source: fab_254

#4 I Get A Very Rapey Feeling From My Valentine Mints Quote…

Image source: supernate91

#5 This Just Might Be The Worst Valentine’s Day Card We Have Ever Seen

Image source: ImagesOfNetwork

#6 File For Divorce? Not Quite The First Gift I Had In Mind For Valentine’s Day…

Image source: SSJwiggy

#7 Wait Say What?

Image source: OMGitsHotshot

#8 I Death You

Image source: Bad_Elephant

#9 Heart Shape Headphone Splitter Looks Like A Nut Sack

Image source: sksksk1989

#10 Um, Yeah. Not The Valentine’s Day Gift You Really Wanna Give Or Get

Image source: collegehumor.com

#11 Great Idea For Valentine’s Day

#12 This Is Either The Best Valentines Day Gift, Or The Worst Valentines Day Gift

Image source: MADFOX

#13 Are Those Date Rape Pills In The Valentines Section Cvs?

Image source: dok114

#14 What Not To Get Your Love For Valentine’s Day

Image source: laurenharshman

#15 Walmart Valentine’s Day Fail

Image source: JeepersMedia

#16 I Love You To The And Moon Back!

Image source: JaclynMeOff

#17 Love Yourfelf

Image source: 2lisimst

#18 Had To Take A Second Look At This Valentine’s Card

Image source: eonomine

#19 The Couple Chosen For This White Castle Valentine’s Day Ad

Image source: Keikobad

#20 Special Hugs Anyone?

Image source: gillonq

#21 Valentine’s Lollypop

Image source: touny71

#22 Really Awkward Valentine’s Gift Idea

Image source: ctaoras

#23 Unfaithful? Really?

#24 Cupid Giving Some “Love” To An Unsuspecting Heart

Image source: Dragonslayer403

#25 I’m Sorry Reese’s, But Your Attempt At A Heart Looks Like A Nutsack

Image source: 4_eleven

#26 Pretty Sure That 1/2 Of This Valentine’s Bamboo Heart Plant Is Dead

Image source: danielle_despres

#27 This Valentine’s Day “Love” Banner

Image source: Joe2pointOh

#28 Is This Really The Best Design For Valentine’s Gift?

Image source: CoachVega

#29 Valentine’s Day Massacre

Image source: Grangee

#30 They’re Rolling Out The Valentine’s Day Stuff Early At Target, But I Don’t Think They Really Thought This One Through

Image source: theKleShay

#31 Happy Valentines Day!

Image source: TheAwesomeFace

#32 Happy Valentine Day Sample Text

Image source: kables

#33 The Word Choice On This Valentine’s Puzzle…

Image source: OU_ohyeah

#34 Product Helping You To Tell That Your Valentine Smells

Image source: amymjj

#35 A Perfect Message For Your Special Valentine

Image source: pangolinpower

