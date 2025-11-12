35 Valentine’s Design Fails That Probably Shouldn’t Have Been Approved

Each year the upcoming Valentine’s Day brings a galore of everything heart-shaped to surprise your loved one with. And though you always have your Valentine’s Day gift staples – heart-shaped candy and red roses – to choose from, the people wanting to make a buck out of this festivity get more and more creative each year. So, with Valentine’s Day upon us, we thought we’d get you in the mood by bringing you this hilarious list of Valentine’s design fails.
Compiled by Bored Panda, the collection below features some very questionable merchandise and Valentine’s Day ideas gone wrong that would make you look twice and not in a good way. From weird toys that want to “death you” to heart-shaped meat cuts, these funny fails will surely make you start questioning the choices of these designers. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite bad designs!
#1 Bringing Both Your Wife And Gf To The Same Restaurant On Valentines Day? Good Idea!
Image source: emansih
#2 To All The Single Ladys Out There, Happy Valentine!
Image source: h0axed
#3 So Wrong
Image source: fab_254
#4 I Get A Very Rapey Feeling From My Valentine Mints Quote…
Image source: supernate91
#5 This Just Might Be The Worst Valentine’s Day Card We Have Ever Seen
Image source: ImagesOfNetwork
#6 File For Divorce? Not Quite The First Gift I Had In Mind For Valentine’s Day…
Image source: SSJwiggy
#7 Wait Say What?
Image source: OMGitsHotshot
#8 I Death You
Image source: Bad_Elephant
#9 Heart Shape Headphone Splitter Looks Like A Nut Sack
Image source: sksksk1989
#10 Um, Yeah. Not The Valentine’s Day Gift You Really Wanna Give Or Get
Image source: collegehumor.com
#11 Great Idea For Valentine’s Day
#12 This Is Either The Best Valentines Day Gift, Or The Worst Valentines Day Gift
Image source: MADFOX
#13 Are Those Date Rape Pills In The Valentines Section Cvs?
Image source: dok114
#14 What Not To Get Your Love For Valentine’s Day
Image source: laurenharshman
#15 Walmart Valentine’s Day Fail
Image source: JeepersMedia
#16 I Love You To The And Moon Back!
Image source: JaclynMeOff
#17 Love Yourfelf
Image source: 2lisimst
#18 Had To Take A Second Look At This Valentine’s Card
Image source: eonomine
#19 The Couple Chosen For This White Castle Valentine’s Day Ad
Image source: Keikobad
#20 Special Hugs Anyone?
Image source: gillonq
#21 Valentine’s Lollypop
Image source: touny71
#22 Really Awkward Valentine’s Gift Idea
Image source: ctaoras
#23 Unfaithful? Really?
#24 Cupid Giving Some “Love” To An Unsuspecting Heart
Image source: Dragonslayer403
#25 I’m Sorry Reese’s, But Your Attempt At A Heart Looks Like A Nutsack
Image source: 4_eleven
#26 Pretty Sure That 1/2 Of This Valentine’s Bamboo Heart Plant Is Dead
Image source: danielle_despres
#27 This Valentine’s Day “Love” Banner
Image source: Joe2pointOh
#28 Is This Really The Best Design For Valentine’s Gift?
Image source: CoachVega
#29 Valentine’s Day Massacre
Image source: Grangee
#30 They’re Rolling Out The Valentine’s Day Stuff Early At Target, But I Don’t Think They Really Thought This One Through
Image source: theKleShay
#31 Happy Valentines Day!
Image source: TheAwesomeFace
#32 Happy Valentine Day Sample Text
Image source: kables
#33 The Word Choice On This Valentine’s Puzzle…
Image source: OU_ohyeah
#34 Product Helping You To Tell That Your Valentine Smells
Image source: amymjj
#35 A Perfect Message For Your Special Valentine
Image source: pangolinpower
