30 Most Bizarre-Looking Bus Stops Captured By Christopher Herwig (New Pics)

In 2002, Canadian photographer Christopher Herwig started working on his very unique series dedicated to the often overlooked architectural marvels of Soviet bus stops. Herwig captured the essence of these peculiar pieces of architecture and featured their images in two books: ‘Soviet Bus Stops’ and ‘Soviet Bus Stops Vol. 2’. Another interesting project Herwig worked on and showcased in the book is ‘Soviet Metro Stations’. All three of them were published by FUEL.
After that, the photographer worked on a film, documenting his journey through former Soviet Republics from Ukraine to Uzbekistan, Armenia to Far Eastern Siberia, and all points in between, in a decades-long bus stop treasure hunt across more than 50,000 kilometers. ‘SOVIET BUS STOPS – The Poetry of the Road’ had its premiere in 2022.
#1 Jil-Aryk, Kyrgyzstan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#2 Pitsunda, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#3 Pitsunda In The Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#4 Nova Lyubomyrka, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#5 Borjomi, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#6 Ivannya, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#7 East Of Aralsk, Kazakhstan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#8 Lithuania
Image source: soviet_busstops
#9 Kozhukhivka, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#10 Saransk, Russia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#11 Rostovanovskoye, Russia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#12 Goderdzi Pass, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#13 Altay Mountains, Kazakhstan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#14 Argveta, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#15 Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#16 Gulistan Region, Uzbekistan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#17 Lithuania
Image source: soviet_busstops
#18 Orhei, Moldova
Image source: soviet_busstops
#19 Gagra, Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#20 Kuyar, Russia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#21 Atyrau, Kazakhstan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#22 Chornobai, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#23 Zirne, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#24 Goderdzi Pass, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#25 Khrestyteleve, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#26 Plisnyany, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#27 Termez, Uzbekistan
Image source: soviet_busstops
#28 Vanadzor, Armenia
Image source: soviet_busstops
#29 Remezivtsi, Ukraine
Image source: soviet_busstops
#30 Rustavi, Georgia
Image source: soviet_busstops
