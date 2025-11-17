30 Most Bizarre-Looking Bus Stops Captured By Christopher Herwig (New Pics)

In 2002, Canadian photographer Christopher Herwig started working on his very unique series dedicated to the often overlooked architectural marvels of Soviet bus stops. Herwig captured the essence of these peculiar pieces of architecture and featured their images in two books: ‘Soviet Bus Stops’ and ‘Soviet Bus Stops Vol. 2’. Another interesting project Herwig worked on and showcased in the book is ‘Soviet Metro Stations’. All three of them were published by FUEL.

After that, the photographer worked on a film, documenting his journey through former Soviet Republics from Ukraine to Uzbekistan, Armenia to Far Eastern Siberia, and all points in between, in a decades-long bus stop treasure hunt across more than 50,000 kilometers. ‘SOVIET BUS STOPS – The Poetry of the Road’ had its premiere in 2022.

Today we would like to present you with an impressive collection of photographs featuring some of the most bizarre bus stop designs you have ever seen. If you are curious to see the previous post featuring more examples of Soviet bus stops photographed by Christopher, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sovietbusstops.com | herwigphoto.smugmug.com

#1 Jil-Aryk, Kyrgyzstan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#2 Pitsunda, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#3 Pitsunda In The Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#4 Nova Lyubomyrka, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#5 Borjomi, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#6 Ivannya, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#7 East Of Aralsk, Kazakhstan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#8 Lithuania

Image source: soviet_busstops

#9 Kozhukhivka, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#10 Saransk, Russia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#11 Rostovanovskoye, Russia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#12 Goderdzi Pass, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#13 Altay Mountains, Kazakhstan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#14 Argveta, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#15 Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#16 Gulistan Region, Uzbekistan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#17 Lithuania

Image source: soviet_busstops

#18 Orhei, Moldova

Image source: soviet_busstops

#19 Gagra, Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#20 Kuyar, Russia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#21 Atyrau, Kazakhstan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#22 Chornobai, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#23 Zirne, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#24 Goderdzi Pass, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#25 Khrestyteleve, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#26 Plisnyany, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#27 Termez, Uzbekistan

Image source: soviet_busstops

#28 Vanadzor, Armenia

Image source: soviet_busstops

#29 Remezivtsi, Ukraine

Image source: soviet_busstops

#30 Rustavi, Georgia

Image source: soviet_busstops

