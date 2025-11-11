Japan’s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

by

Aoshima, also known as Cat Island, is a tiny remote island in the Ehime Prefecture of southern Japan where cats outnumber humans 6 to 1. So you can imagine the horror these people felt when recently the food supply service was put on hold due to bad weather conditions. To prevent the feline-uprising, the residents turned to the Internet.

“Please send cat food to Aoshima,” said the Tweet of a cat caretaker. “There are no stores to buy food here on Aoshima. The people here acquire their necessities by taking a boat to the mainland. However, it’s extremely windy in winter, and boat service is often suspended.”

A few days later, the island was overwhelmed with donations. “Please stop sending supplies (cat food) to Aoshima,” said the following Tweet. “We got far more than we ever expected, and there’s no more storage room. We’ll be fine until April. Thank you all very much.” Internet, we salute you.

More info: Twitter (h/t: rocketnews)

In this Cat Island in Japan, cats outnumber humans 6 to 1

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

So you can imagine the horror these people felt when recently the food supply service was put on hold

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

To prevent the feline-uprising, the residents turned to the Internet

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

“Please send cat food to Aoshima,” said the Tweet of a cat caretaker

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

“There are no stores to buy food here on Aoshima. The people here acquire their necessities by taking a boat to the mainland”

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

“However, it’s extremely windy in winter, and boat service is often suspended”

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

A few days later, the island was overwhelmed with donations

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

“Please stop sending supplies (cat food) to Aoshima,” said the following Tweet. “We got far more than we ever expected”

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

“There’s no more storage room. We’ll be fine until April. Thank you all very much”

Japan&#8217;s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
After 75 Years Of Marriage, This Couple Died In Each Others’ Arms Hours Apart
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
If Children’s Cereal Commercials Were Completely Honest
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
Dark Net, "Exploit"
Dark Net Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Exploit”
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2016
Veep 3.02 Review: “The Choice”
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2014
18 Excellent Quotes From Ernest Hemingway
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2017
Is the Premiere of Little Big Shots Airing too Late on Television?
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.