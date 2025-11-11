Japan’s Cat Island Asks Internet For Food, Gets More Than They Can Store

Aoshima, also known as Cat Island, is a tiny remote island in the Ehime Prefecture of southern Japan where cats outnumber humans 6 to 1. So you can imagine the horror these people felt when recently the food supply service was put on hold due to bad weather conditions. To prevent the feline-uprising, the residents turned to the Internet.
“Please send cat food to Aoshima,” said the Tweet of a cat caretaker. “There are no stores to buy food here on Aoshima. The people here acquire their necessities by taking a boat to the mainland. However, it’s extremely windy in winter, and boat service is often suspended.”
A few days later, the island was overwhelmed with donations. “Please stop sending supplies (cat food) to Aoshima,” said the following Tweet. “We got far more than we ever expected, and there’s no more storage room. We’ll be fine until April. Thank you all very much.” Internet, we salute you.
More info: Twitter (h/t: rocketnews)
In this Cat Island in Japan, cats outnumber humans 6 to 1
So you can imagine the horror these people felt when recently the food supply service was put on hold
To prevent the feline-uprising, the residents turned to the Internet
“Please send cat food to Aoshima,” said the Tweet of a cat caretaker
“There are no stores to buy food here on Aoshima. The people here acquire their necessities by taking a boat to the mainland”
“However, it’s extremely windy in winter, and boat service is often suspended”
A few days later, the island was overwhelmed with donations
“Please stop sending supplies (cat food) to Aoshima,” said the following Tweet. “We got far more than we ever expected”
“There’s no more storage room. We’ll be fine until April. Thank you all very much”
Follow Us