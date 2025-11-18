Hey Pandas, What Do Guys Secretly Like Most About Women? (Closed)

by

I’m dying to know, what do guys look for when looking for a serious relationship?

Do you care about things like big lips, big eyes and big bu**s? Girls seem to think this makes men go crazy but whenever I read about what guys really like about ladies, those things never come up!

So please tell me! (I’m doing research for material I’m writing for women to know how to attract the right guy for them – so many ladies complain they can’t find the right guy and I am wondering if maybe the way they act or dress or live is making it harder for them.

So grateful for any information you guys can give. Everything will stay anonymous and really want to know details: lifestyle choices, physical appearance, personality, family, beliefs – whatever! What’s your preference? Thanks so much in advance.

#1

Sorry to be blunt and maybe shallow but boobies! Big, small, pert or saggy, we don’t really care, boobs are awesome.

#2

I’m not technically a guy, but I do like it when girls are smart and bookish. Also a cheerful personality.

#3

Everything. Absolutely everything. Women can do no wrong in my eyes. Also, I know this is going to sound weird, but they have softer skin that feels really nice. And muscles, they just look so much better on women.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
