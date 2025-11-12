I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

by

The photo project #MyDressStories created by me, Ninelly. I’m a blogger from Russia and I take you all to a magical world of breathtaking and magnificent places all over the world through the lens of my camera.

I’ve been travelling throughout the world telling my stories with elegant couture flying dresses. Some of my outfits are created by myself and I try to express my vision of different nature landscapes, cultures and national traditions.

I try to make my photos look like an album full of fairy tale stories, that you could read from my pictures.

New Zealand, India, Scotland, Italy, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, what country will be the next?

More info: Instagram

#1 Cappadocia, Turkey

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#2 Taj Mahal, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#3 Courmayeur, Italy

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#4 Moscow State University

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#5 Batumi Boulevard, Georgia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#6 Jaisalmer Sunrise, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#7 Milano, Italy

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#8 Jaisalmer, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#9 Sunrise In Udaipur, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#10 San Marco, Venezia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#11 Pyatnitskaya Street, Moscow

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#12 Lake Braies, Italia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#13 Cappadocia, Turkey

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#14 Sunrise In Mountains, Russia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#15 Roys Peak Wanaka, New Zealand

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#16 Mountains In Georgia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#17 Mount Cook, New Zealand

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#18 Grand Canal, Venezia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#19 Jaipur, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#20 Lac De Neuchâtel, Switzerland

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#21 Agrasen Ki Baoli, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#22 Taj Mahal Famous View

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#23 Moscow International House Of Music, Russia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#24 Charyn Canyon In Kazakhstan

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#25 Livigno, Italy

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#26 Atlantic Ocean Coast, Scotland

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#27 Wai-o-tapu, New Zealand

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#28 Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealand

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#29 The National Museum Of Fine Arts Named After A.s. Pushkin, Russia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#30 White Rock, Crimea

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#31 Taj Mahal, Agra, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#32 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#33 Vorontsov Palace, Ukraine

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#34 Moscow Rooftop Dancing

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#35 The Remarkables, New Zealand

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#36 Duncansby Stacks, Uk

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#37 Red Square In Winter, Moscow

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#38 Sudak, Crimea

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#39 Matterhorn, Switzerland

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#40 Rooftop View Zhivopisny Bridge (picturesque Bridge) In Moscow

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#41 Timna National Park, Israel

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#42 Ardvreck Castle, Uk

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#43 Georgia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#44 Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#45 Dunrobin Castle, Uk

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#46 Ai-petri, Crimea

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#47 Jodhpur, India

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#48 Matterhorn, Switzerland

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#49 Botanical Garden Of The Moscow University, Russia

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#50 Champoluc, Italy

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#51 Cape Chameleon, Ukraine

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#52 Kilchurn Castle, Uk

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

#53 Cape Fiolent, Crimea

I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

Image source: ninelly_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Pivoting”
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2022
Emilia Clarke Tries Her Hand At Stock Photography, And The Result Is So Funny The Internet Wants Her To Star In ‘The Office’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“He Deleted Everything”: Woman Questions Husband’s Motives On The Day Of His Surgery
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
63 Times People Did Things So Messed Up, They Had To Be Shamed On This Wedding-Shaming Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Will Have to Wait HOW LONG For Season 4???
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2018
Shelter Dog Photobooth Pics Helps More Pups Find Forever Homes (25 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.