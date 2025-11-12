I Travel The World In Flowy Dresses To Take Self-Portraits In The Most Beautiful Places

The photo project #MyDressStories created by me, Ninelly. I’m a blogger from Russia and I take you all to a magical world of breathtaking and magnificent places all over the world through the lens of my camera.
I’ve been travelling throughout the world telling my stories with elegant couture flying dresses. Some of my outfits are created by myself and I try to express my vision of different nature landscapes, cultures and national traditions.
I try to make my photos look like an album full of fairy tale stories, that you could read from my pictures.
New Zealand, India, Scotland, Italy, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, what country will be the next?
#1 Cappadocia, Turkey
#2 Taj Mahal, India
#3 Courmayeur, Italy
#4 Moscow State University
#5 Batumi Boulevard, Georgia
#6 Jaisalmer Sunrise, India
#7 Milano, Italy
#8 Jaisalmer, India
#9 Sunrise In Udaipur, India
#10 San Marco, Venezia
#11 Pyatnitskaya Street, Moscow
#12 Lake Braies, Italia
#13 Cappadocia, Turkey
#14 Sunrise In Mountains, Russia
#15 Roys Peak Wanaka, New Zealand
#16 Mountains In Georgia
#17 Mount Cook, New Zealand
#18 Grand Canal, Venezia
#19 Jaipur, India
#20 Lac De Neuchâtel, Switzerland
#21 Agrasen Ki Baoli, India
#22 Taj Mahal Famous View
#23 Moscow International House Of Music, Russia
#24 Charyn Canyon In Kazakhstan
#25 Livigno, Italy
#26 Atlantic Ocean Coast, Scotland
#27 Wai-o-tapu, New Zealand
#28 Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealand
#29 The National Museum Of Fine Arts Named After A.s. Pushkin, Russia
#30 White Rock, Crimea
#31 Taj Mahal, Agra, India
#32 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
#33 Vorontsov Palace, Ukraine
#34 Moscow Rooftop Dancing
#35 The Remarkables, New Zealand
#36 Duncansby Stacks, Uk
#37 Red Square In Winter, Moscow
#38 Sudak, Crimea
#39 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#40 Rooftop View Zhivopisny Bridge (picturesque Bridge) In Moscow
#41 Timna National Park, Israel
#42 Ardvreck Castle, Uk
#43 Georgia
#44 Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain
#45 Dunrobin Castle, Uk
#46 Ai-petri, Crimea
#47 Jodhpur, India
#48 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#49 Botanical Garden Of The Moscow University, Russia
#50 Champoluc, Italy
#51 Cape Chameleon, Ukraine
#52 Kilchurn Castle, Uk
#53 Cape Fiolent, Crimea
