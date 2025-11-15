Hey Pandas, What Is Your Guilty Pleasure Movie Or TV Show? (Closed)

i have a friend and we watch tv shows on teleparty together. basically our system is watch a good show, watch a bad show, watch a good show, watch a bad show and so on. after we finished the haunting of bly manor (good show,) we are now watching the circle on netflix. very much a bad show but we are very invested.

Reality shows like “Are You The One?” or “Love Is Blind”. I never used to watch them, and then I tried during quarantine… I have some regrets but I had fun (?)

Rick and Morty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
