Backlash Mounts Against FBI Boss Kash Patel After Charlie Kirk Investigation Error

FBI chief Kash Patel is walking around with an omelet on his face and the proverbial Sword of Damocles dangling over his head over a bungled Charlie Kirk investigation update.
His predicament comes ahead of an impending congressional hearing that is also poised to rake him over the coals over a lawsuit filed by three former agency higher-ups after he sacked them in August.
Patel vented his frustration at his recent error, allegedly blaming his underlings for not keeping him apprised of the investigation of the Utah Valley University slaying in a closed-door meeting—but this cadenza was also leaked to the press.
In the wake of Kirk’s September 10 assassination, law enforcement officials erroneously collared two suspects.
On September 11, Patel took to X and gloated: “The subject for the horrific sh***ing today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.”
Oddly, closer to the crime and the ensuing investigation (in Utah), almost at the same time Patel’s post went live, Utah Governor Spencer Cox was apprising his charges with very different facts.
“I want to make it crystal clear right now, to whomever did this, we will find you,” a KRCR video snippet depicted him saying.
Utah officials reacted by releasing both individuals they were holding for questioning.
Patel was forced to walk back his statement.
Kash Patel has been blasted from both sides of the aisle for his faux pas
Less than two hours later, Patel wrote:
“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”
According to NBC’s KHQ, the FBI chief lashed out at his underlings in a virtual meeting, blaming his premature victory cry on their failure to keep him up to speed and show him a photo of the suspect sooner.
Patel received a wave of backlash for his faux pas from notable figures on both sides of the aisle.
A senator has referred to the FBI director’s mistakes as “amateur hour”
Another rightwing activist, Chris Rufo, took to the same platform and wrote: “He performed terribly in the last few days. We would be wise to take a moment and ask whether Kash Patel has what it takes to get this done.”
Senator Dick Durbin, who is part of the upper house’s Judiciary Committee, observed that Patel was “doing a running commentary.”
He observed that this behavior was not characteristic of the FBI, which usually “keeps its mouth closed until it believes it’s the right time and the right message.”
“It was amateur hour,” he told Huffpost.
The presidency does not see these errors in the same light
The White House does not share this opinion. On September 13, President Donald Trump appeared particularly impressed with Patel. “I am very proud of the FBI,” Fox News reported him saying.
“Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job.”
The White House’s Communications director Steven Cheung also weighed in on Fox with similar sentiments, saying:
“Anyone who doubts [Patel’s] resolve and dedication – especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him – simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”
Patel referenced a mythical pagan afterlife in his tribute to Kirk, who was a self-professed born-again Christian
Patel highlighted this alleged friendship, but not without another blunder.
“The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk and honor his memory,” he said at the September 12 news conference announcing Tyler Robinson’s capture.
Then, toward the end of his speech, he said, “Lastly, to my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother, we have the watch, I’ll see you in Valhalla.
The irony was not lost on members of a far-right Telegram channel, which, according to The Guardian, made observations like:
“Kash Patel said he’ll see Kirk in Valhalla. This press conference is amazing.”
Kash Patel is expected to be grilled at an upcoming congressional hearing
Patel’s apparent missteps come at a time just ahead of a congressional hearing.
Associated Press, which reported the upcoming examination, noted:
“The hearings will offer Patel his most consequential stage yet, and perhaps the clearest test of whether he can convince the country that the FBI, under his watch, can avoid compounding its mistakes in a time of political violence and deepening distrust.
There is an outpouring of dissent for the FBI chief: many want him gone
