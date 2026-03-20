‘Vic, I Need My Laptop, It’s Upstairs’: Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant Reveals The Moment She Decided To Quit

Victoria Villarroel, who worked as Kylie Jenner’s assistant for five years between 2015 and 2020, has opened up about the moment she realized it was time for her to move on from the job.
Speaking candidly on the Better Half podcast, which she hosts with one of Jenner’s close friends, Stassie Karanikolaou, Villarroel shared that the decision came after the dynamic between her and the beauty mogul shifted from being work associates to pals.
When Villarroel informed Jenner of her decision to leave, she recalled that she was not only supportive but thrilled for her future endeavors.
Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant has revealed the moment she decided to say goodbye to what many would see as a dream job
Image credits: Better Half
“I remember it like it was yesterday — this was like five years ago,” Villarroel began on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of her and Karanikolaou’s podcast.
“We were in the kitchen and [Jenner] was like, ‘Vic, I need my laptop, it’s upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?’” she recalled with a laugh.
Image credits: Better Half
The former assistant explained that her informal response to her boss was because they had become friends over time.
“Obviously, me and Kylie had a working relationship, but you can’t not get so close with a person you see every single day,” she offered.
“You know everything about them — you’re with them at all times — good or bad.”
Image credits: kyliejenner
Villarroel said that she and Jenner looked at each other after her response and “got to that point” where they had a mutual understanding that her time as Jenner’s assistant had come to an end.
Image credits: Better Half with Stas
Villarroel was still “nervous” about leaving her job and recalled thinking, “Am I making the right decision? What if I’m leaving the best job I could ever have?”
She noted that people “were in [her] ear,” telling her not to leave the job that “people would d*e for.”
Image credits: kay_jjk
Image credits: Better Half with Stas
Ultimately, when she conveyed her decision to quit to Jenner, Villarroel said she was “understanding” and replied, “Vic, I want you to thrive, and I’m going to be here supporting you, and I love you so much.”
A source at the time corroborated that there was no ill will between Jenner and Villarroel following them parting ways
Us Weekly reported on Jenner and her ex-assistant’s continued alliance in 2020, citing a source who said they “remain friends” and “Kylie doesn’t have bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her thing,” which was to become an influencer.
Image credits: betterhalfpodcast
Villarroel took part in Jenner’s pre-Christmas celebration later in the year alongside Karanikolaou, where the trio dressed up as “Santa babies.”
In January 2021, Villarroel went on to share a photo of the group, confirming their friendship was intact.
Image credits: kyliejenner
In July, another source told the outlet that “Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close,” especially after the end of her friendship with Jordyn Woods, who was caught making out with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019.
In return, “Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy,” the insider added.
Villarroel had also assisted Kendall Jenner at one point
Image credits: www.instagram.com
Villarroel entered the Kardashian-Jenner world through Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner’s entertainment and production company.
Within just a week, she was assigned to assist both Kylie and her elder sister, Kendall.
Image credits: kyliejenner
Villarroel admitted on her podcast that “it became too difficult” to serve both of them at the same time.
Kylie was launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, so it made sense for her to continue with her, especially because she had more of “a creative role” there on top of assistant duties, Villarroel shared.
However, she made sure not to leave Kendall in the lurch, joking that she gave the model her sister, Sofia Villarroel.
“Please don’t hate me. I have a peace offering [for leaving]: my sister, my DNA,” Villarroel admitted telling Kendall when she decided to stop assisting her.
“Basically, you get me, but you probably will like her more because she’s way more like you,” she further added.
“Some of them really start thinking it’s a sleepover instead of a job,” a netizen said about Villarroel’s reason for quitting
Image credits: InternetKaAdda
Image credits: succed01
Image credits: ladymtami
Image credits: kittenswtie
Image credits: QueenBoma96
Image credits: madisondiickson
Image credits: wyrzoth
Image credits: Hazel52389
Image credits: Engrrasheed99
Image credits: TheDeshVeer
Image credits: bansville
Image credits: bexi_boo_xox
Image credits: LMA60807406
Follow Us