It’s Picture Day: 30 Parents That Took To X To Share Just How Wrong Things Can Go

Ah, picture day at school! For some of you, just reading those words might evoke a huge wave of nostalgia. For others—a dash of PTSD if your photos never came out the way you wanted them to. And for some parents out there, it’s lots of stress and an extra expense that could otherwise be avoided.

Whatever the case might be, a lot of people have tons to say about the event on social media. Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest, relatable, and most accurate insights that parents shared about school picture day on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll down for a good laugh… and a reminder that the next picture day is never that far away!

We wanted to shine even more light on picture day from the perspective of a grown-up, so we reached out to parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of the witty ‘Walking Outside in Slippers.’ She was kind enough to share her experiences, including what parents can do to stop their kids from stressing out too much. Check out what she told Bored Panda!

#1

Image source: RodLacroix

#2

Image source: thedad

#3

Image source: PronouncedKAYLA

#4

Image source: MegStEsprit

#5

Image source: HelloKennedi

#6

Image source: HollyStallcup

#7

Image source: RodLacroix

#8

Image source: thedad

#9

Image source: pro_worrier_

#10

Image source: ambernoelle

#11

Image source: correspundit

#12

Image source: gfishandnuggets

#13

Image source: JustIndianaGirl

#14

Image source: saltymamas

#15

Image source: simoncholland

#16

Image source: copymama

#17

Image source: mommy_cusses

#18

Image source: carolinecox

#19

Image source: allholls

#20

Image source: wildrainbow2

#21

Image source: mom_tho

#22

Image source: saltymamas

#23

Image source: carolyneholmes

#24

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#25

Image source: RodLacroix

#26

Image source: AmandaMGoetz

#27

Image source: BunAndLeggings

#28

Image source: WalkingOutside

#29

Image source: MissHavisham

#30

Image source: courtneyellis

