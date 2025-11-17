I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

by

“Why did you put a poor fish in a glass?” was the first question my dad asked me when he saw a glass I painted. It was the biggest compliment a girl could want.

I started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. I never stopped until my hands were too busy holding my baby and had to take a step back. But it was not long until we started to paint together (how I loved those happy and messy days!).

As he grew, my son became fascinated with fish. One day, he asked me to buy him a fish. We couldn’t afford a fish tank so I got an idea. I painted one, as realistic as I could, on a sippy cup. It became his favorite toy, so of course, it didn’t have a long life.

But that’s how I started painting realistic fish on glass and I didn’t stop there. I took everything from my kitchen cabinets and tried to give them a new life through my paintbrush. Now I paint on everything I get my hands on. It’s become therapeutic for me and, as long as my hands don’t give in, I’ll never stop.

More info: Facebook | Etsy | Instagram

#1 Fish Jar

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#2 Liquid Soap Dispenser

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#3

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#4 Wine Glass Set

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#5 Octopus Carafe

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#6 My First Set Of Glasses I Painted

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#7 Small Shot Glass – Cheers

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#8 Fishy Little Carafe

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#9

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#10 This Glass Confused My Dad

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#11

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#12 I Love Painting All The Details

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#13

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#14 You Can Drink, There’s Nothing Fishy About Them

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#15 I Use Acrylics, Then Varnish For Protection

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#16

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#17

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#18

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#19

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

#20

I Paint Realistic Fish On Glasses, And Went Even Further With The Concept (20 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parents Spark Debate After Making Their Son Stand Outdoors With A Sign ‘I Am A Bully’ As A Punishment
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level And Shared The Results In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Bad Science Jokes’: 40 Nerdy Posts That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Good (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Craze For The Colorful Maple Leaves In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Punny Dad Jokes From This Instagram Account That Is Dedicated Exclusively To Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Tom Ellis: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Lucifer’s Star
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.