Hey Pandas, Draw The Same Picture With Your Dominant And Non-Dominant Hand (Closed)

Please read…
It can be anything!
It has to be on a piece of paper!
You have to draw the one with your dominant hand in less than 10 minutes!
Here are some ideas for a subject: an eye, a small doodle, a face, food.
#1 I’m Ambidextrous😊 (Sorry About The Lighting)
#2 Lynchian Face And A Quasimodo
#3 Tractors.
#4 Rainwing Right And Left Hand
#5 *sobbing In Terror*
#6 Too Much Eyeliner Xp
#7 What In The Mental Breakdown Is This S**t?
#8 The Right-Handed Bored Panda Became A Left-Handed Happy Panda
#9 Cat (Sorry If It’s Blurry)
#10 Eth Mchead And Ack Mchead. They’re Brothers.
#11 I Did This A Few Months Ago, Right Hand Is My Dominant
#12 Yeesh. I Couldnt Bring Myself To Shade It Or Color It In.
#13 Fish.
#14 Left vs. Right
#15 Drawn While Standing And Holding Flimsy Note Pad In Hand. Not My Best Work.left Is My Dominant Hand. Natasha Woke Up And Moved After The Left One- She Isn’t Missing A Leg, Just Hidden Under Her Fat.
#16 I Tried.
#17 Uhhhhh Lol.. Definitely Left Hand Dominant…
#18 Omg Its So Bad… I’m Not Good At Drawing Anyways (Sorry About The Lines)
#19 I’m Right-Hand Dominant, In Case You Couldn’t Tell.
