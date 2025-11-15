Hey Pandas, Draw The Same Picture With Your Dominant And Non-Dominant Hand (Closed)

by

Please read…

It can be anything!

It has to be on a piece of paper!

You have to draw the one with your dominant hand in less than 10 minutes!

Here are some ideas for a subject: an eye, a small doodle, a face, food.

#1 I’m Ambidextrous😊 (Sorry About The Lighting)

#2 Lynchian Face And A Quasimodo

#3 Tractors.

#4 Rainwing Right And Left Hand

#5 *sobbing In Terror*

#6 Too Much Eyeliner Xp

#7 What In The Mental Breakdown Is This S**t?

#8 The Right-Handed Bored Panda Became A Left-Handed Happy Panda

#9 Cat (Sorry If It’s Blurry)

#10 Eth Mchead And Ack Mchead. They’re Brothers.

#11 I Did This A Few Months Ago, Right Hand Is My Dominant

#12 Yeesh. I Couldnt Bring Myself To Shade It Or Color It In.

#13 Fish.

#14 Left vs. Right

#15 Drawn While Standing And Holding Flimsy Note Pad In Hand. Not My Best Work.left Is My Dominant Hand. Natasha Woke Up And Moved After The Left One- She Isn’t Missing A Leg, Just Hidden Under Her Fat.

#16 I Tried.

#17 Uhhhhh Lol.. Definitely Left Hand Dominant…

#18 Omg Its So Bad… I’m Not Good At Drawing Anyways (Sorry About The Lines)

#19 I’m Right-Hand Dominant, In Case You Couldn’t Tell.

