Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

by

Ships stranded on the beaches have a charm and a special mystery.
These I show are in the southern end of America.
Feel free to upload and display those you have photographed.

#1 Under The Stars

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#2 Byah Bassi Zubeidi , Abandoned Shipwrecked

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#3 Semiramis, Wrecked Ship In Andros Island, Greece

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#4 Ghost Ship

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#5 Amadeo Chained

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#6 Sunrise

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#7 Marjorie Glenn And The Milky Way

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#8 A Lost Soul

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#9 Final Destination

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#10 Ghost

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#11 Sydney Wreck At Homebush By Todd Kennedy

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#12 Life And Transience

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#13 Zakynthos Wreck – Greece

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#14 American Star.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#15 Vapor Amadeo, Aground In The Strait Of Magellan, Chilean Coast

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#16 The Song Of The Sirens

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#17 “astrid” Tall Ship, Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#18 Marjorie Glenn Sailboat Aground In The Early Twentieth Century In The Southern Coasts Of Argentina

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#19 Carlingford, Ireland

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#20 Mission Bc, Canada

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#21 Passing To The Other Side

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#22 M.v. Opal Aground Saint John, N.b., Canada February 1981 Photo By Bob Boudreau

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#23 La Famille Express, Ran Aground Off The Coast Of Turks And Caicos

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#24 Costinesti, Romania

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#25 Japanese Boat Stranded-jasper Bailey

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#26 M.v. Manes P. Aground Saint John, N.b. Canada, February 1970. Photo By Bob Boudreau

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#27 Point Reyes

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: wallpapersfor.me

#28 The End Of “lady Salar”

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#29 Cyprus Cost

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#30 Wreck Of Peter Iredale, Oregon

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#31 Wreck In Fort William, Scotland

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#32 Duke Of Lancaster, Wales

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#33 Shipwreck In Bacon Cove, Newfoundland And Labrador

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#34 United Malika Ship From Morocco (image From Google)

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#35 Rose, Montenegro

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#36 Quelque Part Au Bord Du Lac Ontario

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#37 In The Desolate Northwestern Fjords Of Iceland, September 2014

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#38 Amorgos, Greece

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#39 Morning After The Night Before

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#40 Istanbul, Turkey

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#41 Abandoned Ship On The Coast Of American Samoa

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: marinedebrisblog.wordpress.com

#42 Cherbourg

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#43 Retired – Santa Cruz, Aracruz/es – Brazil

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#44 Atacama Desert, Chile

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#45 Brp Sierra Madre Guarding Philippine Ayungin Shoal

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: globalnation.inquirer.net

#46 Russia. North.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#47 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#48 Desolación

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#49 San Andrés, Embarcaderos Que Devoran Naves. San Andrés Islas Colombia.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#50 En El “mar De Los 7 Colores” San Andrés Islas Colombia.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#51 Evatra, Madagascar, 2008

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#52 Aran Island By Fred Murol

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#53 Concrete Wreck

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#54 Stranded On The Rocks – Munster, South Africa

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#55 S.s. Speke, Phillip Island, Australia

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#56 Dungerness

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#57 Yacht Shamrock Vi Blown Ashore In Santa Cruz, Ca 10/7/72

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#58 Stranded

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#59 Tide’s Out

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#60 Maheno, 75-mile Beach, Australia – Pradi

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#61 Stranded

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#62 Telamon, Lanzarote – Pradi

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#63 Cara Na Mara (friend Of The Sea) On Magheraclogher Beach, Bunbeg Ireland

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#64 S.s.. Palo Alto Aka The Cement Ship, Seacliff State Beach, Aptos, Ca

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#65 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#66 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#67 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#68 Poço Do Bispo, Lisbon, Portugal

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#69 Stranded Boat, Lavrion Greece

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#70 Blenheim New Zealand

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#71 Shipwreck

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#72 Funship, North Wales

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#73 Garðar Ba64 – Patreksfjorður, Iceland.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#74 Paldiski Harbour Wreck

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#75 Meisho Maru 38 – South Africa

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#76 Edro Ii, Paphos

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#77 Lake Kerkini, Greece

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#78 Fraser Island, Australia

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#79 Abandoned Russian Ship In Ravenna, Italy

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#80 Ontario,canada

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#81 Baltray Beach, Ireland

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#82 The Remains Of The Peter Iredale, Long Beach, Wa.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#83 Shipwrecked Sailboat In Vancouver After Storm (april 2010)

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#84 Boat Run Upon An Exposed Reef Cronulla, Sydney

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#85 Le Progress / Le Grande Hermine – Ontario, Canada

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#86 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#87 Ship Breaking, Chittagong

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#88 A Stranded Ship In Paphos, Cyprus

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: DinoChris

#89 Bye!

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#90 San Jacinto, Baja California, México.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#91 Horcón, Valparaíso, Chile

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#92 Sunken River Barge — Liège, Belgium.

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#93 Cadaver

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#94 Lonely

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#95 Luno Spanish Freighter – Anglet – France By Yuri Berasategui Villalvilla

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#96 Criminal Negligence

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: facebook.com

#97 Zulu V Class Submarine B-80, Ndsm Werf, Amsterdam

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#98 L’accalmie (baie-saint-paul, Quebec, Canada)

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#99 Dungerness 2

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

#100 Cruising… Is More Fun In The Philippines !

Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Image source: HaiyanaffectsPH

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Last of Us: 8 Differences Between the TV Show & the Game
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2023
What We Learned from The Trailer for “Alpha Betas”
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2021
Parker Stevenson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Parker Stevenson
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2023
Remembering The Sun From The Masked Singer Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2021
Broad City
Broad City Season 2 Episode 4 Review: “Knockoffs”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2015
10 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.