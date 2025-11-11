Share Your Pictures Of Stranded Ships

Ships stranded on the beaches have a charm and a special mystery.
These I show are in the southern end of America.
Feel free to upload and display those you have photographed.
#1 Under The Stars
#2 Byah Bassi Zubeidi , Abandoned Shipwrecked
#3 Semiramis, Wrecked Ship In Andros Island, Greece
#4 Ghost Ship
#5 Amadeo Chained
#6 Sunrise
#7 Marjorie Glenn And The Milky Way
#8 A Lost Soul
#9 Final Destination
#10 Ghost
#11 Sydney Wreck At Homebush By Todd Kennedy
#12 Life And Transience
#13 Zakynthos Wreck – Greece
#14 American Star.
#15 Vapor Amadeo, Aground In The Strait Of Magellan, Chilean Coast
#16 The Song Of The Sirens
#17 “astrid” Tall Ship, Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland
#18 Marjorie Glenn Sailboat Aground In The Early Twentieth Century In The Southern Coasts Of Argentina
#19 Carlingford, Ireland
#20 Mission Bc, Canada
#21 Passing To The Other Side
#22 M.v. Opal Aground Saint John, N.b., Canada February 1981 Photo By Bob Boudreau
#23 La Famille Express, Ran Aground Off The Coast Of Turks And Caicos
#24 Costinesti, Romania
#25 Japanese Boat Stranded-jasper Bailey
#26 M.v. Manes P. Aground Saint John, N.b. Canada, February 1970. Photo By Bob Boudreau
#27 Point Reyes
Image source: wallpapersfor.me
#28 The End Of “lady Salar”
#29 Cyprus Cost
#30 Wreck Of Peter Iredale, Oregon
#31 Wreck In Fort William, Scotland
#32 Duke Of Lancaster, Wales
#33 Shipwreck In Bacon Cove, Newfoundland And Labrador
#34 United Malika Ship From Morocco (image From Google)
#35 Rose, Montenegro
#36 Quelque Part Au Bord Du Lac Ontario
#37 In The Desolate Northwestern Fjords Of Iceland, September 2014
#38 Amorgos, Greece
#39 Morning After The Night Before
#40 Istanbul, Turkey
#41 Abandoned Ship On The Coast Of American Samoa
Image source: marinedebrisblog.wordpress.com
#42 Cherbourg
#43 Retired – Santa Cruz, Aracruz/es – Brazil
#44 Atacama Desert, Chile
#45 Brp Sierra Madre Guarding Philippine Ayungin Shoal
Image source: globalnation.inquirer.net
#46 Russia. North.
#47 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola
#48 Desolación
#49 San Andrés, Embarcaderos Que Devoran Naves. San Andrés Islas Colombia.
#50 En El “mar De Los 7 Colores” San Andrés Islas Colombia.
#51 Evatra, Madagascar, 2008
#52 Aran Island By Fred Murol
#53 Concrete Wreck
#54 Stranded On The Rocks – Munster, South Africa
#55 S.s. Speke, Phillip Island, Australia
#56 Dungerness
#57 Yacht Shamrock Vi Blown Ashore In Santa Cruz, Ca 10/7/72
#58 Stranded
#59 Tide’s Out
#60 Maheno, 75-mile Beach, Australia – Pradi
#61 Stranded
#62 Telamon, Lanzarote – Pradi
#63 Cara Na Mara (friend Of The Sea) On Magheraclogher Beach, Bunbeg Ireland
#64 S.s.. Palo Alto Aka The Cement Ship, Seacliff State Beach, Aptos, Ca
#65 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola
#66 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola
#67 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola
#68 Poço Do Bispo, Lisbon, Portugal
#69 Stranded Boat, Lavrion Greece
#70 Blenheim New Zealand
#71 Shipwreck
#72 Funship, North Wales
#73 Garðar Ba64 – Patreksfjorður, Iceland.
#74 Paldiski Harbour Wreck
#75 Meisho Maru 38 – South Africa
#76 Edro Ii, Paphos
#77 Lake Kerkini, Greece
#78 Fraser Island, Australia
#79 Abandoned Russian Ship In Ravenna, Italy
#80 Ontario,canada
#81 Baltray Beach, Ireland
#82 The Remains Of The Peter Iredale, Long Beach, Wa.
#83 Shipwrecked Sailboat In Vancouver After Storm (april 2010)
#84 Boat Run Upon An Exposed Reef Cronulla, Sydney
#85 Le Progress / Le Grande Hermine – Ontario, Canada
#86 Bay Of Wrecks, Angola
#87 Ship Breaking, Chittagong
#88 A Stranded Ship In Paphos, Cyprus
Image source: DinoChris
#89 Bye!
#90 San Jacinto, Baja California, México.
#91 Horcón, Valparaíso, Chile
#92 Sunken River Barge — Liège, Belgium.
#93 Cadaver
#94 Lonely
#95 Luno Spanish Freighter – Anglet – France By Yuri Berasategui Villalvilla
#96 Criminal Negligence
Image source: facebook.com
#97 Zulu V Class Submarine B-80, Ndsm Werf, Amsterdam
#98 L’accalmie (baie-saint-paul, Quebec, Canada)
#99 Dungerness 2
#100 Cruising… Is More Fun In The Philippines !
Image source: HaiyanaffectsPH
