50 Funny Christmas Gifts For A Peal Of Merry Laughter

The Christmas season is the only time of the year when finding snowy footprints in the living room and trespassing seem acceptable. Also, rodents are not to blame if the cookies go missing overnight. ‘Tis the season to be jolly and spread joy, and there’s no better way to share a peal of merry laughter with a loved one than by gifting them funny Christmas presents.
Enough with all the thoughtful, “they really need this” -kinda gifts. Why buy boring gifts when you can hit two birds with one stone by giving funny Christmas gifts instead? There are plenty of funny Christmas gift ideas that are both practical and giggle-worthy. Don’t get us wrong; we agree that many funny gifts have zero practical value and are more for funsies. However, do all the gifts really have to pass the two-year warranty and be passed through generations? Certainly not.
Whether you are looking for funny Christmas gift exchange ideas for a Secret Santa at work or funny Christmas gifts for friends who are always up for a laugh, look no further. Below, we’ve compiled a list of funny presents you can directly get online or use as inspiration for funny gift ideas. What’s a funny gift you’ve received? Do you plan on getting funny gifts for friends or family this year? Let us know!
#1 Funny Evolution Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#2 “My Last Nerve” Candle
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Christmas Candy Cane Puzzle
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Warm Variously Shaped Socks
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Funny Oven Mitts
Image source: etsy.com
#6 Laptop Cat Scratching Pad
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#7 Plant Life Support
Image source: prezzybox.com
#8 Cats vs. Dogs Chess Set
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Funny Cat Hand Towels
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Shakespearean Insult Bandages
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Bluetooth Banana Phone
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#12 Toast-Shaped Coasters
Image source: amazon.com
#13 How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You
Image source: amazon.com
#14 From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen
Image source: amazon.com
#15 How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Sloth Coffee Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Dumpster Fire Ornament
Image source: amazon.com
#19 “Fred Boss 3000” Pizza Wheel
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Custom Dog Portrait
Image source: etsy.com
#21 “I Saw That” Jesus Door Corner
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Bread Shaped Pillow
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Star Wars Comfy Blanket With Sleeves
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Customized Dog Socks
Image source: etsy.com
#25 Funny Plant Pot
Image source: etsy.com
#26 Passive Aggressive Note Pad
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Tortilla Blanket
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Migraine Mackerel
Image source: etsy.com
#29 Cereal Killer Spoon
Image source: etsy.com
#30 Rainbow Socks
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Funny Excel Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Build-On Brick Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Bob Ross Bobblehead
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Screaming Goat Button
Image source: amazon.com
#35 The Ultimate Bathroom Reader
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Swearing Cats: A Hilarious Adult Coloring Book
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Cards Against Humanity
Image source: amazon.com
#38 The All Seeing Lemon
Image source: etsy.com
#39 Toilet Timer
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Funny BBQ Apron
Image source: etsy.com
#42 Michael Scott Funny Dishwasher Magnet
Image source: etsy.com
#43 Chia Pet “Bob Ross”
Image source: amazon.com
#44 “Can I Get A Ramen?” Bowl
Image source: amazon.com
#45 “What Do You Meme?” Family Edition
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Shrek Bhuda Model
Image source: etsy.com
#47 Cold Beer Coats
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#48 Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt
Image source: amazon.com
#49 “Lazy Af” Woven Throw Blanket
Image source: etsy.com
#50 Saint Nicolas Cage Celebrity Prayer Candle
Image source: etsy.com
