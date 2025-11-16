50 Funny Christmas Gifts For A Peal Of Merry Laughter

The Christmas season is the only time of the year when finding snowy footprints in the living room and trespassing seem acceptable. Also, rodents are not to blame if the cookies go missing overnight. ‘Tis the season to be jolly and spread joy, and there’s no better way to share a peal of merry laughter with a loved one than by gifting them funny Christmas presents.

Enough with all the thoughtful, “they really need this” -kinda gifts. Why buy boring gifts when you can hit two birds with one stone by giving funny Christmas gifts instead? There are plenty of funny Christmas gift ideas that are both practical and giggle-worthy. Don’t get us wrong; we agree that many funny gifts have zero practical value and are more for funsies. However, do all the gifts really have to pass the two-year warranty and be passed through generations? Certainly not.

Whether you are looking for funny Christmas gift exchange ideas for a Secret Santa at work or funny Christmas gifts for friends who are always up for a laugh, look no further. Below, we’ve compiled a list of funny presents you can directly get online or use as inspiration for funny gift ideas. What’s a funny gift you’ve received? Do you plan on getting funny gifts for friends or family this year? Let us know!

#1 Funny Evolution Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#2 “My Last Nerve” Candle

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Christmas Candy Cane Puzzle

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Warm Variously Shaped Socks

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Funny Oven Mitts

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#7 Plant Life Support

Image source: prezzybox.com

#8 Cats vs. Dogs Chess Set

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Funny Cat Hand Towels

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Shakespearean Insult Bandages

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Bluetooth Banana Phone

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#12 Toast-Shaped Coasters

Image source: amazon.com

#13 How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You

Image source: amazon.com

#14 From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

Image source: amazon.com

#15 How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Sloth Coffee Mug

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Dumpster Fire Ornament

Image source: amazon.com

#19 “Fred Boss 3000” Pizza Wheel

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Custom Dog Portrait

Image source: etsy.com

#21 “I Saw That” Jesus Door Corner

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Bread Shaped Pillow

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Star Wars Comfy Blanket With Sleeves

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Customized Dog Socks

Image source: etsy.com

#25 Funny Plant Pot

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Passive Aggressive Note Pad

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Tortilla Blanket

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Migraine Mackerel

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Cereal Killer Spoon

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Rainbow Socks

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Funny Excel Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Build-On Brick Mug

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Bob Ross Bobblehead

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Screaming Goat Button

Image source: amazon.com

#35 The Ultimate Bathroom Reader

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Swearing Cats: A Hilarious Adult Coloring Book

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Cards Against Humanity

Image source: amazon.com

#38 The All Seeing Lemon

Image source: etsy.com

#39 Toilet Timer

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Funny BBQ Apron

Image source: etsy.com

#42 Michael Scott Funny Dishwasher Magnet

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Chia Pet “Bob Ross”

Image source: amazon.com

#44 “Can I Get A Ramen?” Bowl

Image source: amazon.com

#45 “What Do You Meme?” Family Edition

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Shrek Bhuda Model

Image source: etsy.com

#47 Cold Beer Coats

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#48 Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Image source: amazon.com

#49 “Lazy Af” Woven Throw Blanket

Image source: etsy.com

#50 Saint Nicolas Cage Celebrity Prayer Candle

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
