Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Superpower, Which One Would It Be?

by

Flying? Reading Minds? Invisible?

#1

I would want to read minds but ONLY when I chose to do so!

#2

To make other people shart themselves with nothing more than a thought.

#3

Mind Manipulation. I.e telepathy, mind control, etc. I could change the world with it.

#4

Luck Manipulation:

Transferring Luck from one person to another

Draining/Temporarily increasing someone’s Luck

Manipulating/Causing Omens (Mirror shattering, Black Cats, Shooting Stars, etc.)

Partial Transformation based on Omens (Black Cat/Mynah/etc. physiology, Glass shard growths on body, etc.)

#5

TALKING TO ANIMALS

#6

I think I speak for every genderfluid person when I say this…

SHAPESHIFTING!!!!!

#7

Telekinesis

#8

The ability to regrow organs

#9

Future telling, but only when I choose to do so. Like to see what people will be when they’re older, see relationships, etc. And I would use this to help people like if they feel discouraged.

Also midnight reading so I can see this sh!t people think about me but only when I choose to.

#10

The ability to change the atomic makeup of things by rearranging subatomic particles like protons and electrons. I could make or destroy anything I want, and reality could be whatever I want it to be.

#11

Probability manipulation. The chance that it’ll snow tomorrow is 2%? Nope, now it’s 100%! The chance that global warming is a thing is 100%? Nope, now it’s 0%!
The chance that I’ll ever come out of the closet is 0%? Let’s change that!

#12

Shape-shifting. Turning into animals or other people would be great

#13

telepathy!

#14

I’d like to fly but i’d really like to make myself invisible sometimes. You can see peoples true character when they think no one can see them. I could also really observe how wild animals truly live without human intrusion.

#15

The ability to slow down time.

