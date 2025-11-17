Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Superpower, Which One Would It Be?

Flying? Reading Minds? Invisible?
#1
I would want to read minds but ONLY when I chose to do so!
#2
To make other people shart themselves with nothing more than a thought.
#3
Mind Manipulation. I.e telepathy, mind control, etc. I could change the world with it.
#4
Luck Manipulation:
Transferring Luck from one person to another
Draining/Temporarily increasing someone’s Luck
Manipulating/Causing Omens (Mirror shattering, Black Cats, Shooting Stars, etc.)
Partial Transformation based on Omens (Black Cat/Mynah/etc. physiology, Glass shard growths on body, etc.)
#5
TALKING TO ANIMALS
#6
I think I speak for every genderfluid person when I say this…
SHAPESHIFTING!!!!!
#7
Telekinesis
#8
The ability to regrow organs
#9
Future telling, but only when I choose to do so. Like to see what people will be when they’re older, see relationships, etc. And I would use this to help people like if they feel discouraged.
Also midnight reading so I can see this sh!t people think about me but only when I choose to.
#10
The ability to change the atomic makeup of things by rearranging subatomic particles like protons and electrons. I could make or destroy anything I want, and reality could be whatever I want it to be.
#11
Probability manipulation. The chance that it’ll snow tomorrow is 2%? Nope, now it’s 100%! The chance that global warming is a thing is 100%? Nope, now it’s 0%!
The chance that I’ll ever come out of the closet is 0%? Let’s change that!
#12
Shape-shifting. Turning into animals or other people would be great
#13
telepathy!
#14
I’d like to fly but i’d really like to make myself invisible sometimes. You can see peoples true character when they think no one can see them. I could also really observe how wild animals truly live without human intrusion.
#15
The ability to slow down time.
