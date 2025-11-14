I Made Emoji Versions Of Famous People That You Never Thought You Would Need In Your Chat

by

I made this set of icon illustrations of famous people in their emoji version for a Quiz App. I created this pack of Emoji Celebrities in around 3 weeks.

More info: behance.net

Ben Stiller and Hugh Grant

Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg

Hitchcook and Chaplin

Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs

Whoopi Goldberg and Mr. Bean

Obama and Donald Trump

Berlusconi and Sarah Palin

Sherlock Holmes and Dracula

Spiderman and Batman

Darth Vader and Harry Potter

Emoji Celebrities

Patrick Penrose
