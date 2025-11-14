I Made Emoji Versions Of Famous People That You Never Thought You Would Need In Your Chat

I made this set of icon illustrations of famous people in their emoji version for a Quiz App. I created this pack of Emoji Celebrities in around 3 weeks.
More info: behance.net
Ben Stiller and Hugh Grant
Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg
Hitchcook and Chaplin
Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs
Whoopi Goldberg and Mr. Bean
Obama and Donald Trump
Berlusconi and Sarah Palin
Sherlock Holmes and Dracula
Spiderman and Batman
Darth Vader and Harry Potter
