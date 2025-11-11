‘I Do’ Inside A Glacier In Iceland

As a wedding planner, I feel that every wedding is unique. As a wedding planner in Iceland, I feel that every wedding is an adventure. This is mainly due to the unpredictable weather and all the gorgeous outdoor locations.
March 3rd will not only be celebrated annually by the wonderful couple Anthony and Mari after their recent wedding in Iceland but also by me, my team at Pink Iceland and the guides at Into the Glacier as the anniversary of the first wedding inside Langjökull Glacier in Iceland.
I admit that I was a bit nervous when I drew the curtains but relieved to see a beautiful sunny day. We couldn’t have asked for a better day for a glacier wedding. After breakfast we made sure everyone was warmly dressed and then we signalled the Superjeeps who arrived to carry guests on to the glacier. Anthony and Mari wanted an untraditional and adventurous wedding day and as they were planning the wedding they saw photos from the Glacier tunnels in Langjökull Glacier and decided they wanted to get married in these magical surroundings.
Anthony and Mari were married by Inga Auðbjörg from the Icelandic Humanist Association. She wore the traditional Icelandic dress, echoing the couple’s wishes to honour Icelandic customs and culture. Local singer Hafsteinn Þórólfsson sang traditional Icelandic love songs by his grandfather and guests enjoyed local delicacies like smoked lamb on flatbread, soft scones and twisted doughnuts during a champagne picnic after the ceremony.
These photos taken by the talented Kristin Maria are worth more than a thousand words… Enjoy!
