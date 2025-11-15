‘Yahoo Answers’ Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here’re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

by

Yahoo Answers, one of the longest-running and most storied web Q&A platforms on the Internet, is shutting down forever on May 4th. So we at Bored Panda decided to pay our respects to this iconic online project and take a look at some of the funniest and weirdest posts people made there.

To do so, we turned to Yahoo Answers Now, a subreddit where people share all the interesting stuff they find on the platform. And there have been plenty of them. The best part of scrolling through these ridiculous questions and answers is that you never really know if the person is kidding or they’re actually a prime example of humanity’s biggest flaws.

Continue scrolling and check out the screenshots for yourself.

#1

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#2

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: reddit.com

#3

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#4

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#5

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: machinegun01

#6

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahooyahoo

#7

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#8

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#9

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#10

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#11

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: ItsMichaelRay

#12

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: KoiliTheArtist

#13

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#14

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: J_S_M_K

#15

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#16

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: GatorsDaily

#17

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#18

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#19

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#20

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#21

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#22

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: tinymeatgreg

#23

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: Craparoni_and_Cheese

#24

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#25

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#26

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: reddit.com

#27

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#28

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#29

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: A_puente_C

#30

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: MrOreo101

#31

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: brokendollamp

#32

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: BrissyToe

#33

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#34

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

#35

&#8216;Yahoo Answers&#8217; Is Shutting Down Forever, And Here&#8217;re 35 Of The Most Epic Screenshots To Remember It By

Image source: yahoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Online Group Collects Food Scams That Would Leave Anyone Feeling Betrayed And Here’s 45 Of The Worst Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’m A Dog Foster Mum In Montenegro
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
44 People Share True History Facts That Sound Made Up Because They’re Ridiculous
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Accidentally Blows Up His Entire Backyard While Trying To Get Rid Of Cockroaches
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pandas, What’s School Like For You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
7 Things You Didn't Know About Bomb Girls' Meg Tilly
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Bomb Girls’ Meg Tilly
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.