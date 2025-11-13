30 Pics Of Amazing Bird Latte Art By Japanese Artist

There are only few things more ritualistic than a morning cup of coffee. Probably most of us will admit that it would be hard to imagine our mornings without this magical drink. Not only does it smell good but it’s also one of the easiest ways to wake ourselves up and have a few minutes for ourselves before the beginning of our fast-paced day. And since sometimes we only have a few minutes to grab this magical drink from the nearest coffee shop, some baristas always try to lighten our day by painting some amazing latte art.
One of these amazing baristas is Japanese artist Ku-san who goes by the username kunit92. While some of baristas draw flowers, hearts, or sometimes recreate famous paintings, Ku-san decided to take latte art to another level and draw his favorite creatures – birds. Ku-san is a home barista who has taken on latte art as a hobby. As the owner of a domestic parrot, Sakura, she combined two of her passions and depicts all kinds of colorful bird species in her mesmerizing latte designs. Let’s admit that these designs are so lovely that it would be a shame to drink this kind of latte!
More info: Instagram
#1
“It was fun to talk to everyone while having tea after the whole latte experience. My feelings for birds come from my heart! The model was a participant’s bird.”
Image source: kunit92
#2
“Isn’t he just lovely?”
Image source: kunit92
#3
“This was also latte art inspired by the model image. I accidentally forgot some finishing touches like cheeks, etc. However, I’ll try again!”
Image source: kunit92
#4
“This was actually a trial design.”
Image source: kunit92
#5
“Today is the perfect day for matcha tea.”
Image source: kunit92
#6
“The blue beauty. Although sometimes we have to face many troubles, we have to remember our main goal.”
Image source: kunit92
#7
“I was inspired by the model’s image. I think that it’s really lovely that the bottom of this cute bird is slightly lifted.”
Image source: kunit92
#8
“It’s not diagonally up but down. Well…”
Image source: kunit92
#9
“It was quite difficult and challenging to do this latte art. Not only did this little fellow have many colors but he was also pretty difficult!”
Image source: kunit92
#10
“I am really excited because I will participate in a few Latte Art events! It’ll be my first time and I’m really happy about it.”
Image source: kunit92
#11
“A little bird with a sleeve. It’s quite easy to do this kind of latte art.”
Image source: kunit92
#12
“Today is the day for cherry blossoms.”
Image source: kunit92
#13
“My friend drew me a sketch for this latte art! Isn’t it cute?”
Image source: kunit92
#14
“It should be understandable for those who usually understand.”
Image source: kunit92
#15
“I tried to make it with espresso but I couldn’t do it so I used hot chocolate instead. And the bird has a nice little pose.”
Image source: kunit92
#16
“Mr. Sekisei arranged the model for my next latte art creation. Then I was allowed to do my part – create latte art.”
Image source: kunit92
#17
“I think I should give it another try. When I took a video for reference, the painting time was 14 minutes. I am not happy with the main line. Only the head looks good and definitely better than yesterday.”
Image source: kunit92
#18
“Today is the 5th anniversary of meeting my parrot, Sakura. I remember that it was really hot and I went to the nearest pet shop. I fell in love with Sakura the moment I saw her. And hey, it’s already been five years!”
Image source: kunit92
#19
“It took me only 4 minutes to create this one!”
Image source: kunit92
#20
“Today’s April Fool’s day.”
Image source: kunit92
#21
“It looks like he wants to drink it! We will have espresso today.”
Image source: kunit92
#22
“I’m so excited to participate in the Latte Art competition! Thank you in advance!”
Image source: kunit92
#23
“This is all for this one. I really like this cockatiel called Sashi.”
Image source: kunit92
#24
“The beautiful pinkish/grayish feathers are really nice.”
Image source: kunit92
#25
“Boko’s legs are really cute.”
Image source: kunit92
#26
“Latte art for the customer.”
Image source: kunit92
#27
“Sometimes it’s difficult to make these tiny details. It’s hoji tea latte.”
Image source: kunit92
#28
“Monotone.”
Image source: kunit92
#29
“It is coffee time with Mr. Kurimaro’s cockatiel. He gave me a cookie as a present! The taste of the local waltz espresso is also good.”
Image source: kunit92
#30
“I had to use a slightly different pouring technique for this one. When I pour the body into the wing, it often gets smaller. I can tell from my experience that it’s best to pour without raising the pitcher.”
Image source: kunit92
Follow Us