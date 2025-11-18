50 Mildly Interesting Things That You Might Have Never Seen Before (New Pics)

It’s hard to impress people who spend a lot of time on the internet. However, one subreddit manages to catch the attention of even the most degenerate, I mean, experienced users.

It’s called ‘Mildly Interesting,’ and it’s full of super long puppy whiskers, creative glass designs, rare genetic conditions, and other captivating things its members came across in everyday life.

Sure, the pictures might not be as crazy as the ones posted on ‘Oddly Terrifying,’ but they don’t have to be shocking to make an impression.

#1 Spot Where My Dog Was Buried 3 1/2 Years Ago Is Now A Spot Of Purple Flowers

Image source: 9061yellowriver

#2 The Pattern In This Cedar Tree

Image source: ObiWanLamora

#3 A Sunflower I Grew In 2021:

Image source: FunnyPast8531

#4 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again

Image source: NatureLion

#5 I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!

Image source: 5Dali

#6 My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card

Image source: itcamefrombeneath

#7 The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It

Image source: CJtheWayman

#8 This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe

Image source: Papi_Queso

#9 These Are The Same Stuffed Animal – One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years

Image source: thinkconverse

#10 My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups

Image source: alertmax15000

#11 Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes

Image source: Take_A_Penguin_Break

#12 My Grandma’s Still-Functional General Motors Oven From The 1960s

Image source: jprime84

#13 Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today

Image source: life-is-a-simulation

#14 Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth

Image source: verusisrael

#15 Had My Red/Green Color Blind Roommate Sort Some Jelly Beans By Color

Image source: No_Cryptographer5870

#16 My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them

Image source: kanslice1738

#17 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years

Image source: derfilipmitf

#18 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror

Image source: PM_ME_INSIDER_INFO

#19 Two Weeks Of Food Provided By Local Food Bank

Image source: gu3sswhooo

#20 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

Image source: bullpendodger

#21 This Lady At My Local Bar Is Playing Darts, With A Blow Dart Gun

Image source: thedaymanahaha

#22 I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through

Image source: mgarthur14

#23 My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker

Image source: berglesauce

#24 Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall

Image source: Rigelstein

#25 I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday

Image source: cammi914

#26 My Neighbor Uses Weed Killer I Do Not…

Image source: hamsterberry

#27 Noticed That My Girlfriend’s Dad’s Arm Looks It Belongs To Her

Image source: aaariiieeeeellllll

#28 This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections

Image source: darialisa

#29 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job

Image source: rouseandground

#30 My Grocery Store Has Cacao Pods (I Got One)

Image source: hey_grill

#31 An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper

Image source: BucketsOLouis

#32 My Dentist Has A Jägermeister-Option Next To The Water/Coffee Station

Image source: Fredman1976

#33 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher

Image source: Im-a-king

#34 This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale

Image source: dgoldstein38

#35 My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different

Image source: CATNIP_IS_CRACK

#36 Golden / Holographic Us Quarter I Found At Work

Image source: meepmammila

#37 My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving

Image source: Imfrank123

#38 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes

Image source: Sugarmugr

#39 My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved

Image source: 11-110011

#40 Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above

Image source: celeste_ai

#41 My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator

Image source: Quiet_College_9202

#42 Local Dollar General Leaves Foil Out To Prevent Theft For Drug Habit

Image source: kached

#43 This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers

Image source: elementchaos

#44 Got A Banana-Sized Funyun In My Bag

Image source: DudeWAKeyboard

#45 This Table Identifies What State A Person Was Born In Based On The First 3 Digits Of Their Social Security Number

Image source: Royal_Ad1798

#46 The Tanks Installed At Gas Stations Before They’re Buried

Image source: Sunfang

#47 In UK We Have Beans And Sausage Pizza

Image source: IgnasP

#48 This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)

Image source: DankeKong

#49 Bill For Bipolar 1 Medication Every 3 Months (Injectable), With Federal Health Insurance Through My Employer (U.s.a)

Image source: peachfuzz_1

#50 Leaving My Negative Covid Test In The Car For Almost 2 Days Made It Look Positive

Image source: LuLuu1997

