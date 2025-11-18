50 Mildly Interesting Things That You Might Have Never Seen Before (New Pics)

It’s hard to impress people who spend a lot of time on the internet. However, one subreddit manages to catch the attention of even the most degenerate, I mean, experienced users.
It’s called ‘Mildly Interesting,’ and it’s full of super long puppy whiskers, creative glass designs, rare genetic conditions, and other captivating things its members came across in everyday life.
Sure, the pictures might not be as crazy as the ones posted on ‘Oddly Terrifying,’ but they don’t have to be shocking to make an impression.
#1 Spot Where My Dog Was Buried 3 1/2 Years Ago Is Now A Spot Of Purple Flowers
#2 The Pattern In This Cedar Tree
#3 A Sunflower I Grew In 2021:
#4 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again
#5 I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!
#6 My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card
#7 The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It
#8 This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe
#9 These Are The Same Stuffed Animal – One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years
#10 My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups
#11 Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes
#12 My Grandma’s Still-Functional General Motors Oven From The 1960s
#13 Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today
#14 Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth
#15 Had My Red/Green Color Blind Roommate Sort Some Jelly Beans By Color
#16 My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them
#17 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years
#18 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror
#19 Two Weeks Of Food Provided By Local Food Bank
#20 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree
#21 This Lady At My Local Bar Is Playing Darts, With A Blow Dart Gun
#22 I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through
#23 My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker
#24 Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall
#25 I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday
#26 My Neighbor Uses Weed Killer I Do Not…
#27 Noticed That My Girlfriend’s Dad’s Arm Looks It Belongs To Her
#28 This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections
#29 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job
#30 My Grocery Store Has Cacao Pods (I Got One)
#31 An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper
#32 My Dentist Has A Jägermeister-Option Next To The Water/Coffee Station
#33 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher
#34 This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale
#35 My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different
#36 Golden / Holographic Us Quarter I Found At Work
#37 My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving
#38 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes
#39 My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved
#40 Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above
#41 My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator
#42 Local Dollar General Leaves Foil Out To Prevent Theft For Drug Habit
#43 This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers
#44 Got A Banana-Sized Funyun In My Bag
#45 This Table Identifies What State A Person Was Born In Based On The First 3 Digits Of Their Social Security Number
#46 The Tanks Installed At Gas Stations Before They’re Buried
#47 In UK We Have Beans And Sausage Pizza
#48 This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)
#49 Bill For Bipolar 1 Medication Every 3 Months (Injectable), With Federal Health Insurance Through My Employer (U.s.a)
#50 Leaving My Negative Covid Test In The Car For Almost 2 Days Made It Look Positive
