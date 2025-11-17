People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

by

There is something mesmerizing about minimalism. In a world so full of everything, this kind of simplistic perspective can offer a refreshing counterpoint to the chaos around us, providing us with a nice cup of peace. 

But you don’t have to redecorate your home or make any drastic changes to enjoy some of what minimalism has to offer. For example, this subreddit is full of simple yet magnificent pictures that capture the essence of this philosophy, and you can see the best picks right down below!

More info: Reddit

#1 Minimalist Business Card

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#2 My Sister’s Roommate Is An Architect. Check Out Their Suspended Tree

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#3 Stairs

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#4 Snow On The Water, A Photo By Siegfried Hansen

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#5 Space-Saving Furnature

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#6 “Jaws” Poster Made Out Of 202 Solid Lines, Bartosz Kosowski

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#7 A Batman vs. Superman Poster I Thought Was Very Minimal

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#8 An Abandoned Home Surrounded By Wheat Fields, Oregon

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#9 Solitude

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#10 The New Norwegian Passport Design

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#11 A Photo I Took Of A Sand Dune

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#12 This Is The Unofficial Flag Of The Arctic Ocean. It Won A Contest In R/Vexillology Last August

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#13 My New Simpsons Tattoo

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#14 Thought You Guys Might Like This Wall Art I Made. It’s The Waveform Of “Let It Be” By The Beatles

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#15 Simpsons From LEGO

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#16 Friends Photo From Lake Trevallyn In Launceston, Tasmania

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#17 The Feeling When Your Book Has A Beautiful Solid-Color Cover Underneath The Original One

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#18 A ‘Back To The Future’ Background

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#19 Stuttgart Public Library

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#20 The World Is Too Big, Even For An Elephant

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#21 Burger King’s WiFi Logo Is Slick…also It’s A Hamburger

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#22 1964 Tokyo Olympics

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#23 Reveal Wristwatch

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#24 Ica Dune

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#25 Lonely Tree

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#26 Minimalist Deck

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#27 Brilliant Detergent Ad

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#28 As Minimal As It Gets For A Beer Can I Think?

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#29 Dominos Pizza Box From The 60s

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#30 6 Foot Wide House In Tokyo

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#31 Captured This Minimalism Recently

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#32 Volvo’s Floating Console

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#33 This Apple Juice

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#34 A Photo That My Friend Took In 3 A.m. In The Fog

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

#35 Cube Clock

People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

Image source: minimalism

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Blend Nature With Miniature Model Cars
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Shows Herself Dressing Like Celebrities To Show That You Don’t Have To Be Skinny To Look Good
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Diplomat: Where You Know The Cast Of Political Thriller Series From
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2023
10 Unusual Idioms From Around The World Illustrated
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kanye West Deletes all of his Pro Trump Tweets
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.