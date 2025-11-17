People Online Share 35 Pictures, Which Prove That Sometimes Less Is More

There is something mesmerizing about minimalism. In a world so full of everything, this kind of simplistic perspective can offer a refreshing counterpoint to the chaos around us, providing us with a nice cup of peace.
But you don’t have to redecorate your home or make any drastic changes to enjoy some of what minimalism has to offer. For example, this subreddit is full of simple yet magnificent pictures that capture the essence of this philosophy, and you can see the best picks right down below!
#1 Minimalist Business Card
#2 My Sister’s Roommate Is An Architect. Check Out Their Suspended Tree
#3 Stairs
#4 Snow On The Water, A Photo By Siegfried Hansen
#5 Space-Saving Furnature
#6 “Jaws” Poster Made Out Of 202 Solid Lines, Bartosz Kosowski
#7 A Batman vs. Superman Poster I Thought Was Very Minimal
#8 An Abandoned Home Surrounded By Wheat Fields, Oregon
#9 Solitude
#10 The New Norwegian Passport Design
#11 A Photo I Took Of A Sand Dune
#12 This Is The Unofficial Flag Of The Arctic Ocean. It Won A Contest In R/Vexillology Last August
#13 My New Simpsons Tattoo
#14 Thought You Guys Might Like This Wall Art I Made. It’s The Waveform Of “Let It Be” By The Beatles
#15 Simpsons From LEGO
#16 Friends Photo From Lake Trevallyn In Launceston, Tasmania
#17 The Feeling When Your Book Has A Beautiful Solid-Color Cover Underneath The Original One
#18 A ‘Back To The Future’ Background
#19 Stuttgart Public Library
#20 The World Is Too Big, Even For An Elephant
#21 Burger King’s WiFi Logo Is Slick…also It’s A Hamburger
#22 1964 Tokyo Olympics
#23 Reveal Wristwatch
#24 Ica Dune
#25 Lonely Tree
#26 Minimalist Deck
#27 Brilliant Detergent Ad
#28 As Minimal As It Gets For A Beer Can I Think?
#29 Dominos Pizza Box From The 60s
#30 6 Foot Wide House In Tokyo
#31 Captured This Minimalism Recently
#32 Volvo’s Floating Console
#33 This Apple Juice
#34 A Photo That My Friend Took In 3 A.m. In The Fog
#35 Cube Clock
