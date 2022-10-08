Here’s Why Inclusion Can Be a Problem in Entertainment

Things have changed in a lot of ways since Hollywood was first held up as a standard for providing entertainment, and some things have changed for the better. Other things might have gone off the rails, and some elements of entertainment have lost the overall reason that brought them into being in the first place, such as inclusion. From a fairly neutral standpoint, inclusion, the process of making certain that everyone who desires representation in a movie or TV show, is a good thing since it allows for a wider array of actors and talent to come forth and be recognized as they should be. But there is a point when inclusion goes a bit awry since this has been seen in several stories that have yet to fully explain why the diversity that has been forced upon them makes sense. Plenty of people are willing to argue until they’re blue in the face when it comes to adding characters of color and from different ethnic backgrounds into a story, and in some cases, they do have a great argument to present since, in fiction, it’s usually understood that anything should be allowed and that diversity and inclusion offer a better chance at a story that might attract more fans than a project that only focuses on one ethnic group or another. I can’t even say that with a straight face since inclusion is just as subject to hypocrisy as anything else.
There’s nothing wrong with diversity in fictional movies and shows, especially if the actors prove that they’re worth the effort of watching.
Those who have been watching the latest movies and shows that have been brought to the fans over the past several years have likely noted that several swaps have been made in regard to many characters, be it gender, race, or even sexual orientation. This is never that much of a problem since if an actor can take on a role and make it their own, then many fans are willing to just shut up and enjoy what’s being doled out to them. But there are plenty who will still argue that black-skinned dwarves, women taking on roles that were originally written as male, and other such actions are what help to destroy and degrade one story or another. The thing about this is that if the story can be made to evolve in a way that makes sense and treats these characters as though they belong there and doesn’t give them any added emphasis, meaning it doesn’t shine a spotlight on them without necessity, then there shouldn’t be an issue. Try telling that to the rabid fans out there who don’t like change.
There is a point when things feel forced.
This point is tough to feel out sometimes since if one is willing to accept things the way they are, then there’s no issue. But some movies and shows have made it a point to throw diversity and inclusion into the mix over and over, emphasizing their diversity and the fact that not everyone is white or male or somehow acceptable to a fanbase that is a little more discerning. It’s unfortunate, but some fans have taken things way too far and made racist comments regarding some roles that have been created, while others have continued to harp on the idea that switching characters around from male to female and from one ethnicity to another is not acceptable. The truth is this: if the actors can make the part work, then so be it. There are several roles out there that feel sacrosanct and shouldn’t be touched, but there are also several moments when hypocrisy rears its ridiculous head when it comes time to talk about who should be allowed to take on which role.
Inclusion in the movies and in TV is needed to keep the stories fresh and innovative, but using it as an excuse to push an agenda is ridiculous.
When people talk about fairness, equality, and representation there are many times when an argument is bound to occur since there are those who feel that there still isn’t enough equality in the world, while others feel that those individuals are seeking more than equality. They’re seeking dominance. Including one actor or another in a movie or TV instead of another based on their skin color is ridiculous as well as harmful since it creates a great deal of resentment, but pushing for equality too hard can send a message that those doing the pushing want more than their ‘due.’
There are shows and movies that fare better when they cling to the roots from which they were created.
Inclusion and diversity can become harmful to a story when they disregard where the story comes from, why it doesn’t represent EVERY possible ethnicity, and why it doesn’t evolve in that manner. The Witcher and many shows and movies made in European nations are great examples since, in predominantly Caucasian countries, cities, or towns, it’s bound to happen that the writers will focus on very few ethnicities at a time. The same can be said in Bollywood, in movies made in Africa, in China, and in just about any other country in the world. Inclusion is all well and good and does deserve to be recognized more often than not. But not at the expense of the story.