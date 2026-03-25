Heated Rivalry Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the Hockey Romance’s Next Entry

Vodka and ginger ale for everyone! Heated Rivalry Season 2 is definitely happening, and fans of the steamy Canadian sports romance television series couldn’t be more excited. Crave and HBO Max are giving the people what they want by continuing the romantic story that set the internet ablaze in a surprise hit. Created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney, the romantic drama series follows two professional hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), who maintain a secret affair while posing as rivals in public.
Ever since the explosive first season captured the hearts of romance fans, the demand for more has only grown stronger. As such, Heated Rivalry Season 2 is one of the most anticipated returns in recent television history. The show’s blend of fierce competition, emotional drama, rivals-to-lovers trope, and steaming-hot, intimate scenes has earned it several obsessed fans eagerly awaiting what’s next. If the season 1 finale is any clue, the upcoming season promises to raise the stakes even higher. Whether you’re rooting for more loved-up moments at Shane’s cottage or curious about the challenges that lie ahead, Heated Rivalry Season 2 is set to deliver a thrilling ride you can’t miss.
What Will Heated Rivalry Season 2 Be About?
The new season will definitely have more steam, intense passion, high emotional stakes, and that unforgettable chemistry between the two leads. After confessing their feelings for each other, the season 1 finale ended with Shane and Ilya coming out to the former’s parents, setting the stage for more emotional stakes in season 2. In a video posted on Instagram, Storrie announced the show’s renewal for a second season, teasing that it will adapt the 2022 novel The Long Game from Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers hockey queer romance book series. “Start reading The Long Game if you want to spoil it for yourselves,” he said.
Now that they are aware of each other’s feelings, the Heated Rivalry season 2 plot will likely focus on the challenges Shane and Ilya will face as they try to keep their secret. Also, Ilya’s potential move to Ottawa and the charity will attract increased media scrutiny. With looming new challenges that will test every character’s limit, expectations are high around more intense confrontations, strategic gameplay, and the kind of cliffhangers that turned the first outing into audiences’ obsession.
Speaking to Variety about the next move, Tierney said Heated Rivalry will always be about Shane and Ilya’s love story, and sex is a major part of it. However, the show will lean more towards romance, considering they have confessed their love for each other. Overall, the series will continue to center on the efforts of the hockey rivals-turned-lovers to either hide their relationship from the public eye or go public and possibly sabotage their careers. At this point, it’s time to choose what’s most important—hockey or love. Beyond the leads, Kip and Scott’s romance will also be part of the show’s future layers.
Who is in the Heated Rivalry Season 2 Cast?
While the official cast for Heated Rivalry season 2 has not been announced, it’s safe to say Williams and Storrie will reprise their roles in the next installment. The duo confirmed their return to the show in the Instagram video where they revealed that season 2 is in development. François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. will also return as Scott Hunter and Kip, respectively. Other main cast members expected to return include Shane’s parents, Yuna (Christina Chang) and David (Dylan Walsh). Apparently, season 2 will expand the show, and introducing fresh cast members will help explore new layers of the drama.
Release Details For Heated Rivalry Season 2
@hbomax
The game’s not over. Season 2 of #HeatedRivalry is coming to HBO Max.
On December 12, 2025, HBO Max confirmed on its Instagram page that Heated Rivalry season 2 has been greenlit. The announcement came in a video featuring Storrie and Williams unwrapping a gift box and pulling out a hockey puck with “Heated Rivalry” and “Season 2” written on both sides. The show was renewed for a second season just two weeks after the first season premiered and skated its way into the hearts of viewers.
Speaking to CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on February 26, 2026, Tierney confirmed that Heated Rivalry Season 2 is in development and the crew is working hard to ensure a fast delivery. According to Tierney, the first season was a surprise hit. As such, they didn’t make early plans for a second run, which explains the long gap between the first two seasons. However, shooting is scheduled to begin in August. Although a release date has not been set, Heated Rivalry season 2 is set to premiere in April 2027.
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