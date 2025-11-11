Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

by

Juravinski hospital in Ontario, Canada allows pets to visit their seriously ill humans. The hospital adopted a program called Zachary’s Paws for Healing, launched by Donna Jenkins. She was inspired by her 25-year-old nephew, Zachary, who benefited greatly from having his dogs around him while he was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“While Zachary was in the hospital for many weeks and very sick after having a stem cell transplant,  he begged to see his dog, Chase,” Jenkins told Bored Panda. “We sneaked Chase into ICU to see him and the effect it had on Zachary was remarkable. When Zachary realized he was not going to survive his cancer, he made me promise to start the organization. We had our official first patient visit September 15, 2015.

“We know that when patients get to see their pet, it can improve vital signs, improve depression and the feeling of isolation, it opens communication back up and it is a reminder for a reason for the patient to get well and return home.” The visits are weekly and they usually take 1 hour. The pets are thoroughly cleaned before entering the hospital and they are kept away from other patients.

More info: zacharyspawsforhealing.com | Facebook

Juravinski hospital in Ontario, Canada allows pets to visit their seriously ill humans

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

The hospital adopted a program called Zachary’s Paws for Healing, launched by Donna Jenkins

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“When patients get to see their pet, it can improve vital signs, improve depression and the feeling of isolation,” Jenkins told Bored Panda

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“It opens communication back up and it is a reminder for a reason for the patient to get well and return home”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“Having a pet visit its human brings some normalcy back to the patient’s life”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“It takes their mind off the hospital and being sick for a bit”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“The pet can visit for an hour and can come once a week”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“Of course, no one is keeping strict time. A good visit is what counts”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

“The pets are relieved to see them and to know they have not lost their human companion”

Hospital Lets Pets Visit Their Sick Humans To Make Them Feel Better

Watch the video here:

Thank you, Donna Jenkins, for talking to Bored Panda about your wonderful program!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Finn and Han Solo to Appear in Star Wars Animated Series “Forces of Destiny”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2017
Magic Of Lights In The Streets Of Vietnam
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Capture Magical Winter Of My Children To Immortalize The Nostalgia Of Holiday Season
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Giant Steel Kraken Was Sunk With An Old WW2 Ship To Create The Coolest Artificial Coral Reef Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Girl Who Was Told That Her Rare Birthmark Looks Ugly Chose Not To Remove It, And Here’s Why
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Amy santiago dancing Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Wasted One Actor’s Skill For A Silly Joke
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.