The Wheel Of Time: Aes Sedai & Warders Explained

The Wheel of Time adapts Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series of the same name, but the TV show might leave viewers unsure of the exact mechanics behind Aes Sedai and Warders that are explained in the books. While the early books focus on the characters of Rand, Mat, and Perrin, the Aes Sedai and Warders are always present to some degree. As the series continues the relationship between an Aes Sedai and one they have bonded as a Warder only becomes more important.
While many fantasy stories feature the idea of a loyal bodyguard or trusted companion, The Wheel of Time takes it to another level with the warder bond. Beyond creating a strong connection of the power between the Aes Sedai and the Warder, the Warder bond also imbues the Warder with certain additional abilities and strengths. Understanding the complexities and nuances of this relationship is essential to fully appreciating the story and characters of The Wheel of Time.
The Wheel Of Time’s Aes Sedai Explained
The powerful Aes Sedai are key to the magical world of The Wheel of Time. For many, the Aes Sedai are a highly respected order of women who have the ability to channel the One Power, a powerful force that is said to be the very essence of creation (although for others they are known as the “Tar Valon witches“). While not all possess the ability to channel the One Power, some women who are able to channel can be trained at the White Tower to become Aes Sedai.
Within the White Tower, Aes Sedai are divided into different groups called Ajahs, each governed by their own philosophies and principles. Each Ajah is identified by a distinct color, and members of the Ajahs often wear clothing of that color to signify their allegiance. The Red Ajah focuses on capturing men who can channel the One Power, while the Blue Ajah is focused on social causes. Other Ajahs include the Green Ajah (known as the Battle Ajah), the Yellow Ajah (which specializes in healing), the Gray Ajah (which is involved in diplomacy and mediation), and the Brown Ajah (which is focused on research and scholarship).
Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) is a member of the Blue Ajah. The Blue Ajah is known for being principled and steadfast. Moiraine is an accomplished Aes Sedai, with a formidable command of the One Power, and she plays a critical role in the events of The Wheel of Time series.
The Wheel Of Time’s Warders Explained
While the Aes Sedai are powerful in use of the power, their Warders provide as additional guardians for the Aes Sedais. The bond is not just physical, but also psychological and spiritual. Warders are skilled fighters, trained in a variety of weapons and martial techniques. Once chosen, the Aes Sedai bonds them using a complex ritual that forms a spiritual and mental connection between them. While not all Aes Sedai have a Warder and some Aes Sedai have multiple Warders, most only have a single Warder at a time.
How The Aes Sedai Warder Bond Works
While the later books in Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series delve into some extreme versions, the bond between the Aes Sedai and their Warders is relatively simple. An Aes Sedai requests permission of a man to bond him as their Warder, and if he agrees then she uses the One Power to create the magical bond. The connection between Moiraine and Lan (Daniel Henney) is explored in the prequel novel New Spring. The bond also creates a unique connection between the Aes Sedai and the Warder that allows them to sense each others’ physical location. The connection between the Aes Sedai and their Warder is a benefit in a lot of ways, but can also be a cause of great pain as they can sense each other’s mood and pain.
What Happens When One Half Of The Bond Dies
The bond between an Aes Sedai and her Warder is more than just a working relationship. If either half of a bonding dies then the remaining part will suffer from intense emotional pain. In Aes Sedai this often causes years of grief, while with Warders it is not uncommon for them to die as a result of it, either by their own hands, by wasting away, or from committing to a battle they have no hope of winning. A version of this was explored in The Wheel of Time season 1 after one Aes Sedai is killed by Logain and her Warder is left alive. The bond between an Aes Sedai and her Warder is a powerful and complex relationship that is integral to The Wheel of Time series. The death of one half of the bond can have profound consequences for the other, and the story often explores the aftermath of such an event in great detail.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!