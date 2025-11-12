Faces Of The Baltic Sea

by

I am a photographer living by the Baltic Sea. That sea is considered by many people to be uninteresting. I think that’s not true. I like getting out of bed before dawn, going to the sea, watching and photographing. And every time I am convincing myself that the Baltic Sea is a beautiful sea! At any time of the year, in any weather, it shows many of its faces: calm and quiet, angry and dynamic. Romantic and noisy. Cold as ice and hot as fire.

More info: Facebook

Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
Faces Of The Baltic Sea

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
