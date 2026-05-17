We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

by

Almost every day we used to read about some people who quit their jobs to start a long time travel without the date of the comeback. And this is amazing! We really admired these people, but at the same time we started thinking, is it really necessary to leave so much to find new places in the world?

My wife and I really believe that you don’t need quit your life, but change it a little bit. You can make choices and leave behind only the things you don’t really need (in our case, fancy dinners, brand clothes, bottles of artisanal beer and a freaking air fryer).

So, when we found an old and retired police military car we realized we have a new home. 8 months of hard work brought it back to life and now the car is called Major Tom – in memory to our favorite singer, David Bowie – and rides softly on the roads of South America.

Major Tom left Brazil in the direction of Ushuaia, the extreme south of the continent and now is moving to the north, to Alaska. In our luggage: clients! As advertising professionals, we are working on the go.

We used to work 5 days a week as almost everybody else, but at the end of the day, now we are having the best moments of our life.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Some time ago, after reading about all those people who are travelling the world, my wife and I decided to join them and live and travel in a car

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

We found an abandoned military car in São Paulo, Brazil and started working

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

After 8 months of hard work the car was brought back to life

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

Major Tom left Brazil in the direction of Ushuaia, the extreme south of the continent and now is moving to the north, to Alaska

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

The car has an easter egg from Space Oddity: if you search, you can find “tell my wife I love her very much” and “she knows”

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

We did not stop working while travelling – as advertising professionals, we are working on the go

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

So, that’s our office now…

We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working
We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tom Bergeron: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Epic Brandon: A Trauma Fantasy (Part 3)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Facts That Don’t Need A Lot Of Knowledge To Grasp, But Folks Online Only Recently Realized
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
20 Times Musicians Were Not Afraid To Stop The Music When They Saw Something Wasn’t Right In The Crowd
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Accidentally Outsmarts Scammer, Gets Applauded At Police Station
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“I Made Cat Noises”: 86 Things People Did As Kids That Make Them Cringe To This Day
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025