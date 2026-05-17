We Transformed A Military Police Car Into A Home On Wheels So That We Could Travel The World While Working

Almost every day we used to read about some people who quit their jobs to start a long time travel without the date of the comeback. And this is amazing! We really admired these people, but at the same time we started thinking, is it really necessary to leave so much to find new places in the world?
My wife and I really believe that you don’t need quit your life, but change it a little bit. You can make choices and leave behind only the things you don’t really need (in our case, fancy dinners, brand clothes, bottles of artisanal beer and a freaking air fryer).
So, when we found an old and retired police military car we realized we have a new home. 8 months of hard work brought it back to life and now the car is called Major Tom – in memory to our favorite singer, David Bowie – and rides softly on the roads of South America.
Major Tom left Brazil in the direction of Ushuaia, the extreme south of the continent and now is moving to the north, to Alaska. In our luggage: clients! As advertising professionals, we are working on the go.
We used to work 5 days a week as almost everybody else, but at the end of the day, now we are having the best moments of our life.
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Some time ago, after reading about all those people who are travelling the world, my wife and I decided to join them and live and travel in a car
We found an abandoned military car in São Paulo, Brazil and started working
After 8 months of hard work the car was brought back to life
Major Tom left Brazil in the direction of Ushuaia, the extreme south of the continent and now is moving to the north, to Alaska
The car has an easter egg from Space Oddity: if you search, you can find “tell my wife I love her very much” and “she knows”
We did not stop working while travelling – as advertising professionals, we are working on the go
So, that’s our office now…
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