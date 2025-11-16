Hey Pandas, Write Down A Portion Of Your Favorite Song And Let Others Try To Guess It (Closed)

Can be anything from a few lines to a whole verse! I want to see if I know any of them. Extra props to you if you are quoting Taylor swift song, solely because I really like her music.
#1
Cause I don’t think that they’d understand
When everything’s made to be broken
I just want you to know who I am
#2
To the misfits and the freaks
To the outcasts and the geeks
To the weird kids that don’t care
Cause you feel like you’re not there
To the ones who won’t look in
To the mirror cause you’re scared
Don’t let the hater’s hate become your own, oh, no, no
#3
I know that I can’t take no more, it ain’t no lie, I want to see you out that door baby __ __ __ Don’t want to be a fool for you, just another player in your game for two, you may hate me but it ain’t no lie, __ __ __.
#4
This one should be easy:
As I walk down the asile,
holding hands with my mama
I’ll be thankin’ my dad,
cause she grow from the drama
Only want to do it once real bad- gone make that s*** last
God forbid something happens
least this song is a smash
#5
I’m not a fan of puppeteers, but I’ve a nagging fear
Someone else is pulling at the strings
Something terrible is going down through the entire town
Wreaking anarchy, and all it brings
I can’t sit idly, no, I can’t move at all
I curse the name, the one behind it all
#6
Moving on my way, ow
Why do I keep getting attracted
Jaseokgachi kkeullyeoga
I cannot explain this reaction
Igeotbakken, one, four, three
Why do I keep getting attractive
Ni moseumman tteoolla
I cannot explain this emotion
One, four, three, I love you
#7
Hmmm…favorite song changes depending on the mood, so here’s one of the latest that I really did.
See the devil in the latex dress.
Not sure if she’s alive or dead.
Doesn’t matter cuz its nice to see,
Depravity…
Feel the devil ridin up my sleeve.
There’s a hunger she can not feed.
Blue-black hair in the candle light.
You know that’s the shade of black I like.
#8
no televisions in the air
no circumcisions on the chair
you made the weapons for us all
just look at us now
#9
A battle, like no other
Better move, ’cause here’s another!
At least you’ll get to see defeat in epic style!
The audience is primed, each attack right on time!
Seeing you entwined is so worthwhile!
But why stop there?
Add a lion, a bear
What’s wrong my petite chère? Why don’t you smile?
The final act is sure to be a theatrical plot twist worthy of a prize
Want a shot? You better be more tactical
Messin’ with Fantoccio is never wise!
#10
“I remember when my brother and other kids from neighboring houses would get together I’d ride my bike and my brother would ride his, put cards in our spokes, make our engines sound like traffic, when using Pokémon cards please do not use the holographics!”
#11
You take your white finger
Slide the nail under the top and bottom
Buttons of my blazer
Relax the fraying wool, slacken ties.
#12
“I’m ready to go, I’m taking chances
Sippin’ less from champagne glasses
Gotta have you, I’m movin’ closer
I won’t take no for an answer”
:)
#13
“I can’t move the mountains,
I can’t make the flowers bloom…”
Idk why but all of a sudden this song came back to me. Like when the movie came out, I totally loved this song as I saw myself in it. Now that I’ve reached a lot of my goals and feel better about myself, I’d’ve thought that this would be more like a memory, but guess not.
#14
Mine changes frequently. For this season:
“When a cold wind blows it chills you,
Chills you to the bone.
But there’s nothing in life that freezes your heart, like years of being alone.”
#15
“What’s achievable depends on the risk, so pick up your chin, and listen to this: Just in case my car goes off the highway. Or the plane that I get on decides that it’s my last day. I want you to know when you’re alone and you feel afraid…”
#16
Did you ever hear what I told you?
Did you ever read what i wrote you?
Did you ever listen to what we played?
Did you ever let in what the world said?
Did we get this far just to feel your hate?
Did we play to become only pawns in the game?
How blind can you be, don’t you see?
You chose the long road but we’ll be waiting
_____________________________x4
#17
I tried to scream, but my head was underwater.
#18
White shirt now red, my bloody nose
Sleepin’, you’re on your tippy toes
Creepin’ around like no one knows
Think you’re so criminal
Bruises on both my knees for you
Don’t say thank you or please
I do what I want when I’m wanting to
My soul? So cynical
#19
I had a dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers ’round and reads it and then someone screams out
“She’s laughing up at us from hell”
#20
Twilight in Paris (twilight in Paris)
City of lights (city of lights)
It’s everything I hoped it would be
Twilight in Paris (twilight in Paris)
The Eiffel Tower (the Eiffel Tower)
But your face is the only thing I see (the only thing I see)
#21
I’m tired of being who you want me to be
Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface
I don’t know what you’re expecting of me
#22
Ladies and gents this is the moment youve waited for (choir)…..Been searchin’ in the dark, your sweat soakin’ through the floor (choir)…..And burried in your bones theres a weighg that you cant ignore.. taking your breath.. stealing your mind.. and all that is real, is left behind
#23
They say we’re young and we don’t know, we won’t find out until we grow, well I don’t know if all that’s true, ‘cause you got me and baby I got you.
#24
Can’t you see that you’re smothering me
Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control?
‘Cause everything that you thought I would be
Has fallen apart right in front of you
#25
Welcome to Dolph World” and he took off (off)
Wait, pause, lemme slow down a second (hol’ up)
Ask Lil Wook I came in the game reckless
#26
Shrug us of our shoulder, we don’t do what they told us
So I don’t wanna be another face in the crowd
So I can’t slow it down, no
So I can’t slow it down, no
#27
Stealing all the breath out of my lungs
Got me in the dark speaking in tongues
Tell me when did this stop being fun?
We’re undone and (song name)
#28
I wanna live life fast
I don’t know how to slow down
I wanna get high
I don’t know how to calm down
Help me now
I’m Running on empty.
#29
Two lonely hearts meet in the dark
Imagine it now, they start a spark
You got my attention
What happens next, then?
#30
He said punch buggy and he punched me right in my left eye
#31
A petty line of white noise
Pack up your bags and throw out the toys
Three strikes, and “Honey, I’m home!”
Three voices come from the gramophone
A vivisection of me
Yielded the start of a mystery
Say “Hello! Honey, I’m home!”
Three voices come from the gramophone
#32
I saw a girl crying on the train. Gin and tonic from a can to ease the pain. And I never asked if she was Ok. She just got up and walked away. OOOOOOHHHHHHH ITS LIKE IM LOOKING DOWN FROM THE CEILING ABOVE NEVER IN THE MOMENT NEVER GIVING ENOUGH (heartstopper fans, think back to episode 2)
#33
instead of finding purpose
i could just sell insurance
or join a pyramid scheme
whatever the hell that means
#34
If you don’t like the name Keith I’m’a call you Jim
#35
On the outside, always looking in, will I ever be more than I’ve always been? Cause I’m tap-tap-tapping on the glass, “________________”
#36
And these children that you spit on
As they try to change their worlds
Are immune to your consultations.
They’re quite aware of what they’re going through.
#37
Take me to the magic of the moment
On a glory night
Where the children of tomorrow share their dreams
#38
Mud!
Sand!
Water!
Straw!
Faster!
Mud, and lift!
Sand, and pull!
Water, and raise up!
Straw!
Faster!
With the sting, of the whip, on my shoulder,
With the salt of my sweat,
on my brow,
Elohim, God on high, can you hear your people cry?
Help us now.
This dark hour.
#39
I don’t know if he’s an angel
‘Cause angels don’t do what he did
He was hellbent to find the man behind
All the whiskey scars I hid
I never thought my day of justice
Would come from a judge under his seat
#40
I find it kinda funny,
I find it kind of sad.
The dreams in which i’m dying
Are the best I’ve ever had
#41
The crux of the biscuit is the apostrophe
#42
(another one lol)
I am staring at the walls, I think I’m gonna go insane
I’m fighting every instinct in my stupid f***ing brain
I’m an ordinary guy caught in extraordinary pain
Ask me how I’m holding up and I will gleefully exclaim
“It’s still the same”
#43
Right now
Oh I am an anti-Christ
And I am an anarchist
Don’t know what I want
But I know how to get it
#44
And now I hear you found somebody new
And that I never meant that much to you
To hear that tears me up inside
And to see you cuts me like a knife…
#45
1. (easy)….take me home, country….
2. (medium) …sind Sie mal in Bad segeberg dann komm’ Sie uns besuchen…
3. (difficult) …Kama nasi tunavyowasamehe waliotukosea Usitutie katika majaribu…
#46
Lungsmen unearth the creed of Hashishian.
Procession of the weed priests to cross the sand.
Desert Legion smoke- covenant is complete.
Herb bails retied on to backs of beasts.
