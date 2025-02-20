HBO Boss Hints ‘Euphoria’ Will End With Season 3

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has opened up about Euphoria’s third season, which is set for a release somewhere in 2026, hinting that this could be the show’s last. The network’s hit drama aired its Season 2 finale back in February of 2022 to much acclaim. Since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for the show to return.
During a conversation with Deadline on February 10, 2025 premiere event for The White Lotus Season 3, Orsi ended up thoroughly previewing HBO’s 2025 drama slate. This interview naturally touched base on Euphoria’s future as well! According to her, Euphoria’s cast is officially working on season three in Los Angeles. She further mentioned that everything is going well, and the cast is excited to be back at work. However, Orsi also revealed that although anything is possible, the show might be inching toward its end with the third installment, in the following words:
“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end… I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”
Why ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Ended Up Being Delayed
Euphoria released its first installment comprising eight episodes back in 2019 and then had two special episodes at the end of 2020, before a full-fledged Season 2 came out in 2022. However, ever since Euphoria Season 2 finale, the show has faced a variety of production delays. It was first affected by the 2023 WGA strike, as many Hollywood productions were. However, further delays were seen after Euphoria creator Sam Levinson focused his time and energy on The Idol, his now-cancelled HBO series.
Unfortunately, multiple tragedies also struck the cast and crew. Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who played fan favorite Fez, died of a drug overdose in 2023. The show’s executive producer, Kevin Turen, also passed away in the same year. After these tragedies — and new disagreements about where the direction of Euphoria Season 3 would go creatively — production was further pushed back by another year. These creative differences resulted in Euphoria’s actors taking on other contracts. This is precisely the time around which we were able to see Zendaya in Challengers, Elordi in Saltburn and Priscilla, Sweeney in Anyone but You, and Domingo in Rustin, The Color Purple, and Sing Sing.
Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO in 2026. The exact release date is not yet unveiled. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of the hit teen drama can be streamed on Max.
|Euphoria
|Cast
|Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Nika King
|Release Date
|TBD (Season 3 anticipated in 2026)
|Stream On
|Max
|Created by
|Sam Levinson
|Produced by
|A24, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan
|Based On
|Israeli miniseries Euphoria by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin
|Plot Summary
|A raw, unfiltered look at the lives of high school students as they navigate love, trauma, addiction, and identity.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Labrinth; notable tracks from various artists featured prominently in the show
|Current Status
|Season 3 in development, release expected in 2026
