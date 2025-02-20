HBO Boss Hints ‘Euphoria’ Will End With Season 3

by

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has opened up about Euphoria’s third season, which is set for a release somewhere in 2026, hinting that this could be the show’s last. The network’s hit drama aired its Season 2 finale back in February of 2022 to much acclaim. Since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for the show to return. 

During a conversation with Deadline on February 10, 2025 premiere event for The White Lotus Season 3, Orsi ended up thoroughly previewing HBO’s 2025 drama slate. This interview naturally touched base on Euphoria’s future as well!  According to her, Euphoria’s cast is officially working on season three in Los Angeles. She further mentioned that everything is going well, and the cast is excited to be back at work. However, Orsi also revealed that although anything is possible, the show might be inching toward its end with the third installment, in the following words: 

“We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end… I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”

Why ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Ended Up Being Delayed

Zendaya in Euphoria

Image via HBO

Euphoria released its first installment comprising eight episodes back in 2019 and then had two special episodes at the end of 2020, before a full-fledged Season 2 came out in 2022. However, ever since Euphoria Season 2 finale, the show has faced a variety of production delays. It was first affected by the 2023 WGA strike, as many Hollywood productions were. However, further delays were seen after Euphoria creator Sam Levinson focused his time and energy on The Idol, his now-cancelled HBO series

Unfortunately, multiple tragedies also struck the cast and crew. Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who played fan favorite Fez, died of a drug overdose in 2023. The show’s executive producer, Kevin Turen, also passed away in the same year. After these tragedies — and new disagreements about where the direction of Euphoria Season 3 would go creatively — production was further pushed back by another year. These creative differences resulted in Euphoria’s actors taking on other contracts. This is precisely the time around which we were able to see Zendaya in Challengers, Elordi in Saltburn and Priscilla, Sweeney in Anyone but You, and Domingo in Rustin, The Color Purple, and Sing Sing

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO in 2026. The exact release date is not yet unveiled. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of the hit teen drama can be streamed on Max.

Euphora poster Euphoria
Cast Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Nika King
Release Date TBD (Season 3 anticipated in 2026)
Stream On Max
Created by Sam Levinson
Produced by A24, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan
Based On Israeli miniseries Euphoria by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin
Plot Summary A raw, unfiltered look at the lives of high school students as they navigate love, trauma, addiction, and identity.
Musical Elements Score by Labrinth; notable tracks from various artists featured prominently in the show
Current Status Season 3 in development, release expected in 2026

 

Watch on Max

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
An Exclusive Interview with Tara Reid About Sharknado
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2018
Review – The Tudors Season 3 DVD
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2009
Boardwalk Empire 1.04 “Anastasia” Review
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2010
Five Life Lessons “Ten Days In The Valley” Teaches Us
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2017
Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 1: “Capital R Rake” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2022
Check Out The Trailer for The Smurfs TV Series Reboot Coming to Nickelodeon
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.