Hairspray 1988 Cast: Meet the Stars of the Original Film

The original Hairspray 1988 cast consists of stars many of today’s movie audiences may not know. However, although a film debut for a cast member, many of the cast were seasoned stars in their prime. Although the 1988 Hairspray movie was a moderate Box Office earner, it became a cult classic after it was released on home video. In 2022, the Library of Congress selected the 1988 Hairspray for preservation in the National Film Registry.
Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Hairspray is a delightfully irreverent story about dancing, social change, and the triumph of the underdog. It revolves around Tracy Turnblad, an overweight teenager seeking stardom on a local TV show. However, the cast—a mix of established actors, unknowns, and a few surprising cameos—really brings this quirky tale to life. With a few remakes over the years, these were the original Hairspray 1988 cast.
Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad
At the heart of Hairspray is its protagonist, Tracy Turnblad, an overweight teenager with a passion for dancing and a dream of being on The Corny Collins Show. American actress Ricki Lake played Tracy Turnblad and led the Hairspray 1988 cast. Although Hairspray was Ricki Lake’s film debut, the actress brought an infectious energy and warmth to the character. Lake’s portrayal is charming and relatable; she’s not just the chubby girl fighting for a spot in the limelight but also a symbol of body positivity and acceptance.
Divine as Edna Turnblad
One of the most iconic Hairspray 1988 casting is the inclusion of the late Divine, an American drag queen, actor, and singer. Divine was cast as Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad. During her acting career, Divine frequently collaborated with the director of the 1988 Hairspray, John Waters. Divine played the larger-than-life Edna Turnblad to perfection.
Known for his over-the-top persona, Divine brought a nuanced performance to Edna, infusing the character with humor, tenderness, and a touch of vulnerability. Divine’s scenes with Ricki Lake were some of the film’s highlights, particularly when they shared the screen for a musical performance. Divine also portrayed Arvin Hodgepile, the racist rival TV station owner. Divine died on March 7, 1988, less than a month after Hairspray was released.
Jerry Stiller as Wilbur Turnblad
Legendary comedian and actor Jerry Stiller played Wilbur Turnblad, Tracy’s father and Edna’s husband. Stiller breathed life into the goofy yet supportive, endearing character. Ben Stiller was perfect for the role, bringing his trademark comedic timing and affable charm to it. Jerry Stiller, father of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Ben Stiller, is one of the Hairspray 1988 cast members who has died. Jerry Stiller died on May 11, 2020, about 32 years after the 1988 Hairspray was released.
Leslie Ann Powers as Penelope “Penny” Pingleton
Leslie Ann Powers played Penelope “Penny” Pingleton, Tracy’s shy best friend and fellow misfit. Despite the role being Leslie Ann Powers’ acting debut and only credit, Powers brought an immeasurable quirkiness and awkward charm to the character. The Penny character, who her domineering mother constantly overshadows, undergoes one of the film’s most significant transformations, blossoming into a confident young woman. Penny later falls in love with Seaweed, a Black dancer on The Corny Collins Show.
Colleen Fitzpatrick as Amber Von Tussle
The multi-talented Colleen Fitzpatrick joined the Hairspray 1988 cast as Amber Von Tussle, the spoiled, prissy, and racist queen bee of The Corny Collins Show. The character was the daughter of Franklin and Velma Von Tussle. Amber Von Tussle is the complete opposite of Tracy Turnblad—thin, blonde, and devoid of empathy. Colleen Fitzpatrick, famously known as Vitamin C, played Amber Von Tussle with just the right mix of arrogance and insecurity. With Amber Von Tussle’s rivalry with Tracy driving much of the film’s plot, Fitzpatrick delivered a believable performance as an over-the-top, entitled, mean-girl archetype with a glee character.
Sonny Bono as Franklin Von Tussle
Franklin von Tussle is the scheming father of Tracy Turnblad’s rival, Amber von Tussle. The character was played by Sonny Bono, the pop star turned politician. Bono’s Franklin Von Tussle epitomizes the slimy, self-serving businessman who will stop at nothing to maintain the status quo. His performance is pitch-perfect, balancing the character’s cartoonish villainy with just enough realism to make him a credible threat. Bono’s portrayal adds a layer of satire to the film, poking fun at the conservative attitudes of the time. Sonny Bono died a decade later on January 5, 1998.
Debby Harry as Velma Von Tussle
Before joining the Hairspray 1988 cast, Debbie Harry was best known as the lead singer of the Blondie band. Harry was cast as Velma von Tussle, Amber’s equally conniving mother. Debby Harry brings a wicked sense of humor to Velma, who is obsessed with maintaining her daughter’s fame. Harry’s performance is deliciously campy, with just the right amount of edge, making Velma Von Tussle one of the film’s most memorable characters.
Ruth Brown as Motormouth Maybelle
The legendary R&B singer-songwriter Ruth Brown played record shop owner and “Negro Day” co-host, Motormouth Maybelle. Brown brought the needed soul and gravitas to the character, making her one of the movie’s standout and memorable characters. Motormouth Maybelle may not be Hairspray’s protagonist, but she is definitely one of its stars. Ruth Brown died in the mid-2000s on November 17, 2006.
Michael St. Gerard as Lincoln “Link” Larkin
Link Larkin was Tracy Turnblad’s handsome heartthrob and love interest. Michael St. Gerard played the character in his sophomore project. Gerard portrayed Link as the quintessential teen idol with his Elvis-like swagger and slick dance moves. St. Gerard gives Link a surprising depth, especially as he begins to recognize the injustices around him and supports Tracy in her fight for integration. Michael St. Gerard retired as an actor in 1994 and became a pastor.
Clayton Prince as Seaweed J. Stubbs
The 1988 Hairspray was Clayton Prince’s live-action feature debut. In Hairspray, Prince played Seaweed J. Stubbs. The character was Motormouth Maybelle’s son, a charismatic dancer, and Penny’s love interest. Seaweed is effortlessly cool, with smooth dance moves and a laid-back attitude that contrasts with the uptight world of the von Tussles. He helped Tracy Turnblad integrate into The Corny Collins Show.
Shawn Thompson as Corny Collins
As the smooth-talking host of The Corny Collins Show, Shawn Thompson’s Corny Collins is a lovable, if somewhat oblivious, character. Thompson brings a breezy, effortless charm to the role, making Corny likable despite his occasional complicity in the show’s segregation. His interactions with Tracy Turnblad are endearing as he appreciates her talent and spirit. Besides the eclectic Hairspray 1988 cast, the 1980s Urban Cowboy was another masterpiece.
Follow Us