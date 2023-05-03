Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a game-changer in many ways, but perhaps most notably for the rise of Sharon Needles as the winner. In a show that values creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, Sharon Needles embodied all of these qualities and more, quickly becoming a fan favorite for her distinctive style and razor-sharp wit. With her horror-inspired fashion, dark humor, and unapologetic individuality, Sharon broke down barriers and redefined the boundaries of drag as an art form.
Her journey on the show was filled with highs and lows, from her early struggles to her eventual triumph, but throughout it all, she remained true to herself. Her unique blend of spooky fashion and unapologetic individuality captivated fans worldwide, simply put, Drag Race had not seen anyone like her before. Here’s a look at Sharon Needles’ journey on Season 4 of Drag Race, exploring the highlights of her performances, and the impact she has had on drag culture.
Sharon Needles Began By Forming a Noise Band Haus of Haunt With Alaska
Right off the bat, Sharon Needles made a spooktacular impression on Season 4’s judges and instantly established herself as one to watch. Episode after episode, Needles continued to impress judges with her dark, goth-inspired drag aesthetic. Apparently, Needles had come into the show with ample experience dating back to her days as a burgeoning drag performer in Pittsburgh.
Needles’ success story wouldn’t be complete without the mention of Alaska, her partner with whom she began the noise band, Haus of Haunt. The duo would eventually transition Haus of Haunt into a drag family and toured the US performing in different drag shows. Needles tapped into her wealth of experience to deliver a jaw-dropping performance at her audition that saw her selected as one of the cast members for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 upon first trial. While Alaska had been unlucky with the show as she’d previously tried but failed to get selected, she tagged along to support Needles and became a cast member herself in the subsequent 5th season in which she emerged as a runner-up and would later be crowned the winner of All Stars 2. Needles and Alaska’s relationship ended amicably in 2013 and they remain friends.
Sharon Needles Ventured Into Music After Her Win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4
Sharon Needles’ win catapulted her into international fame which she leveraged to pursue her musical interests. Needles’ music is an extension of her drag persona, blending punk rock, industrial, and electronic music to create a distinctive sound. Her debut album, PG-13, was released in 2013 and features songs that explore themes of death, love, and the macabre. The album includes the singles “This Club Is A Haunted House” and “Call Me On The Ouija Board”, both of which received positive reviews from critics and fans.
Sharon’s other albums include Taxidermy (2015), Battle Axe (2017), an LP Spoopy (2019), and Absolute Zero (2022). Over the course of her musical career, she has collaborated with musicians such as Amanda Lepore and Chris Cox. In addition to making original music, Sharon Needles has also performed covers of classic hits with a drag spin, of course, including The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by and Ministry’s “Everyday is Halloween”. Sharon Needles has performed at international sold-out concerts, performing alongside fellow drag stars.
What Is Sharon Needles Doing Now?
Sharon Needles has become a significant figure in the drag community, thanks to her unique drag style and outspoken personality. She has used her platform to raise awareness about important social and political issues, such as LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, and environmentalism. Sharon has collaborated with various popular brands, such as the vodka brand Serv, serving as the face of one of its flavors and utilizing her star power to bring attention to their products.
Although Sharon Needles has achieved numerous successes throughout her career, she has recently faced accusations of questionable behavior. Several individuals have come forward with allegations of abuse, including non-binary teenager Annecy, who accused the drag queen of grooming and taking advantage of them, as well as encouraging self-harm and substance abuse. Although Sharon has denied these allegations, other individuals have made similar claims, leading some popular members of the drag community to distance themselves from her and describe her behavior as toxic. Despite these controversies, Sharon Needles remains active in the drag community and continues to pursue her interests, receiving support from her dedicated fanbase who appreciate her talent.
