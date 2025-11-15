Guy Calls This Woman A Catfish On Her Selfie With No Makeup, She Pulls A Hilarious Switcheroo And Puts Him In His Place

With the rise of Tinder dating, people are hitting up their romantic interest with a message rather than old-school eye contact in a bar. But just like in the real world, in the virtual world as well, rude men exist. And this is when one-liners and comments turn into insults.
But the Brooklyn-based content creator and comedian Paris Campbell didn’t get flustered after being called a “catfish” on Tinder by some dude. In a hilarious video posted on her TikTok, the woman who goes by the handle @stopitparis turned the tables big time and exposed the badass by proving it was not her, but him, who was lying.
Paris’ video went viral, amassing almost 4M views and making us wonder just why some dudes are so rude to women online. Scroll to see it right below and be sure to share your thoughts on the incident and Paris’ switcheroo response in the comments!
28-year-old Paris Campbell from New York matched with this guy on Tinder
However, the romance was over before it could start as the guy had the audacity to call Paris a “catfish”
But what if being called names or accused of catfishing is just the tip of the iceberg into what women experience when encountering men on dating sites?
In reality, women receive tons of awful, insulting, plain rude messages from guys online. On dating apps, the place where you go to find love, romance or whatever, this is especially the problem. Sadly, these rude behaviors often continue if they’re not being addressed publicly, and so more and more women are willing to speak up and say that it’s not OK and should not be tolerated.
It turns out the guy made the catfish comment on a selfie where Paris was makeup-free
According to Tanya Koens, a clinical and somatic sexologist, such offensive, derogatory and sometimes even violent interactions men engage in via dating apps are typical of those her clients are having. In fact, Tanya herself was a victim to such an encounter after she backed out of a coffee date with a man she’d met on the internet as she felt he wasn’t for her. “He told me that I was fat and ugly, I should die alone and didn’t deserve love,” she said in an article for Body and Soul.
According to Tanya, men are taught “that physical satisfaction is something they have to try and get. It’s a challenge. It’s something that they need to cajole for, beg, claim, achieve, win.” Constant begging and whining for it via messages on dating apps is a coercive behavior and even has undertones of domestic violence, she explained.
So she wasted no time and decided to learn more about the Tinder “prince”
And so Paris set out on a hilarious investigation to find out more about his allegedly impressive height
There is no one logical explanation to why some men exhibit such abusive and rude behaviors towards women online. However, since the apps allow for a certain level of anonymity, polite rejections are frequently met with abusive tirades and harassment. The same level of anonymity makes it somewhat of a safe place for men to pick up women with nasty one-liners and unsolicited comments.
One calculation followed another serious calculation…
The results made everyone chuckle a bit and then chuckle some more
Other experts claim that misogynistic men feel emasculated by sexually liberated women. For example, the researcher Laura Thompson, who investigates women’s experiences of harassment and sexual violence whilst using dating apps, suggests that “the anger and hostility seen in online dating comes from a sense of emasculation and loss of control in the face of shifting gender–power relations.”
No wonder the guy decided to cold quit the Tinder match
Laura added that while rejection is just a part of life for all of us, it “may be particularly threatening to some men’s performance of masculinity.” This fear may be evoked by something as casual as a woman who had ignored a message or showed her disinterest. Even if done in a polite manner, the man feels a sudden loss of control and attacks a woman to get that control back.
