Shake: Dogs Caught In Motion by Carli Davidson

If you are a cute dog (or look like one) and you’re looking for a professional photographer, look no further!

Carli Davidson is both an internationally recognized award-winning animal photography professional and an experienced trainer and caretaker. Based out of Portland, Oregon, she is able to capture the innate personalities of these funny dogs using her professional understanding of animal behavior. She is a freelance photographer for the Oregon Zoo and regularly works with domestic animals to fulfill both commercial and personal fine art photo ideas.

Carli spends much of her shoots rolling on the ground with her subject, getting in their skin as much as possible and encouraging them to open up to the camera. For her series “Shake,“ pet photographer Carli photographed dogs shaking off water to create distorted expressions using stop motion like half-grimace, half-smiles that are familiar to many dog owners, but when caught on camera, the dogs look incredibly strange and funny.

Website: carlidavidson.com

