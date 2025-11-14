After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A ‘Field Trip’

Many facilities around the world are closing their doors to visitors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Shedd Aquarium, located in Chicago, is not an exception. The aquarium, which welcomes around 2 million guests each year, has closed for 2 weeks to protect the community. However, the aquarium is far from empty as recently, human visitors were replaced by… penguins. Probably for the first time ever, these aquatic birds were released to stretch their legs and explore the premises.
More info: twitter.com | Instagram | sheddaquarium.org
Recently, Shedd Aquarium, located in Chicago, had to close its door for visitors, but still found a way to entertain them through social media
Many places that are closed for visitors are trying to engage with people through social media. That’s exactly what Shedd Aquarium is doing and their efforts are outstanding.
People absolutely loved the adorable penguins touring around the Amazon and meeting fish and other animals. The videos gained over 100k likes on Twitter and the aquarium promised more updates.
“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with,” the aquarium wrote.
Image credits: shedd_aquarium
Last Friday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all public gatherings of 1,000 people or more had to be banned. For this reason, many venues and facilities had to close to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In a series of adorable videos, the aquarium shows penguins roaming around the premises
Here’s how people reacted
