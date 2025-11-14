After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A ‘Field Trip’

by

Many facilities around the world are closing their doors to visitors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Shedd Aquarium, located in Chicago, is not an exception. The aquarium, which welcomes around 2 million guests each year, has closed for 2 weeks to protect the community. However, the aquarium is far from empty as recently, human visitors were replaced by… penguins. Probably for the first time ever, these aquatic birds were released to stretch their legs and explore the premises.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | sheddaquarium.org

Recently, Shedd Aquarium, located in Chicago, had to close its door for visitors, but still found a way to entertain them through social media

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Many places that are closed for visitors are trying to engage with people through social media. That’s exactly what Shedd Aquarium is doing and their efforts are outstanding.

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

People absolutely loved the adorable penguins touring around the Amazon and meeting fish and other animals. The videos gained over 100k likes on Twitter and the aquarium promised more updates.

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with,” the aquarium wrote.

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: shedd_aquarium

Last Friday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all public gatherings of 1,000 people or more had to be banned. For this reason, many venues and facilities had to close to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a series of adorable videos, the aquarium shows penguins roaming around the premises

Here’s how people reacted

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: CHawksRun

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: MontereyAq

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: EClaireEvans

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: babsnyny

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: pr0zac

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: NandraR

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: lpont117

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: kylelefler

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: GothamKnowledge

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: Grizzlegoist

After Closing Down, This Aquarium Lets Its Penguins Go On A &#8216;Field Trip&#8217;

Image credits: FieldMuseum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Called These 4 Photos Of Mine Fake, So I Decided To Explain How I Took Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Girl Asks People To Send Their Selfies To Their Moms Without Any Context, 30 Share The Responses They Got
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Good Place is Renewed for Season 3 by NBC
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
I Did Peoples’ Makeup, Hair, And Costumes And Took Their Photos In Unique Places To Tell A Story
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Drew These Illustrations With Graphite And Coloured Pencils
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jon Bernthal Starring in HBO Limited Series “We Own This City”
3 min read
May, 28, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.