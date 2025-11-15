Hey Pandas, What You Thought Was Bad Until You Tried It? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
Pineapple on pizza.
#2
Not having kids
#3
Any movies my mom forces me to watch.
#4
calamari i consider myself somewhat of a picky eater but yum
#5
Harry Potter. I had a bunch of d***head friends who hated Harry Potter after never reading them which influenced me and caused me to “hate” it too. It’s pretty good.
#6
sushi.
#7
Tea, I thought all tea was bitter and gross because my first try of any tea was plain black English tea.
#8
seaweed. its like crunchy salty kale but different
#9
Stuffed grape leaves. They sound weird but they’re really good.
#10
Caramelized onions
#11
drinking coffee
#12
Fried tarantula in Cambodia – tastes just like soft shell crab
#13
turnips XD
#14
Red beans and rice, tried it once a long time ago, apparently by someone who didn’t know how to make it, and hated it. Had the worst after taste ever. But then I went with my fiance to NY and his great Aunt made her authentic Puerto Rican red beans and rice, and let me tell you, I could live off that.
#15
Painting Digitally. I used to think I only ever wanted to be a watercolor illustrator, but I have really enjoyed experimenting with digital painting, and even combining the two :) Even though people on my instagram seem to like my non-digital paintings better XD.
#16
Kale chips. Thought they looked disgusting and now it’s my fave snack.
#17
Going upside down in loops on roller coasters! I was always too scared to until my youth group peer pressured me into it LOL. Not that different from other roller coasters, which I had always loved. My options have increased significantly!
#18
Fortnite. I dont like it now but i hated it until i played it
#19
– raw turnips
– The Hunger Games series
#20
my life
#21
Fried shrimp
#22
Pizza.
When I was a kid you could not pay me to eat pizza. We learn so much as we age :)
#23
Brussels sprouts
Extra: I thought cabbage and cauliflower was good until I tried it. I think cauliflower is some type of alien plant
#24
-shrimp
-doing my homework
#25
Talking to people
#26
Going to the opera
#27
Keeper of the Lost Cities. I walked my butt into a library to finally try it out one day. That was a very important day in history.
#28
toast and coffee together
#29
anime
#30
The book series ” Heroes Of Olympus ” My library teacher always recommended it to me, but I thought there we’re to many details, but now, I’m doing virtual school so I’m saving up money for the entire set!
#31
Onion rings
#32
i thought that BEAR MEAT was disgusting until a friend sent some over and it was so good. another thing is “cascade farm hearty morning fiber (it is pretty much healthier corn flakes)
#33
Conversing and actually interacting with other human beings. I have problems lol.
#34
Hamilton. Dear Evan Hansen. Six. Beetlejuice.(sorry I don’t know how to spell it.
#35
Dried seaweed chips! 🤤
#36
Y’all may be grossed out by this but that’s fine.
When I was about five or six years old I had my first piece of catfish and that sucker was good!
Every time I go to the fish shop or something I would order some catfish!
And ever since then has been my favorite food!
#37
any food that looks lIke it’s green, or red, or any color
#38
KPOP .
#39
Sushi
#40
Cheeto puffs, I’m sorry I know I know, but I thought they were cheep cheese covered pill shaped chips, but there actually really good!
#41
Audiobooks. I thought I would want to read myself but fell in love in listening while jogging, doing housework, knitting, driving, cooking…
#42
Dogs. But when I was in first grade, my family got a puppy and named her willow. I may still be more of a cat person, but don’t get me wrong-I now love dogs.
#43
asmr lol. just tapping asmr sounds so soothing when i’m doing homework :)
#44
The Mandalorian
#45
FROG LEGS. My dear hubby would eat most anything, and wanted me to join in his indigestion. The frog legs were delicious, I hope to never eat them again. Conch, deer, squirrel, shark, squid are also on that “never again” list.
#46
Mung sprouts. After I tried it I thought it was terrible
#47
This is my actual answer. Brussel sprouts
#48
World of Warcraft online game
#49
Kale salad. This stems from when I worked in hospitality and kale was something you used to hide the crushed ice on the salad bar. Was actually mad that restaurants were selling expensive salads made from crap. Finally tried it – not bad! I make my own salads with it now, but still like to mix in some baby spinach or spring mix.
#50
i thought star wars is weird and are for nerds. watched one movie and the rest is history.
#51
shrimp
#52
Emo bands like MCR and P!ATD etc.
#53
I used to hate pizza for no damn reason. I remember when I was 7, my mom finally convinced me to trie it. Now she begs me to stop asking for pizza
#54
Socialism.
#55
Uh… At first I thought that Harry Potter and Amulet by that Japanese author was boring but I was so wrong. Oh, and also, uh, some of the movies that my brother and my mom picks.
#56
Tabouli Salad.
#57
SO many thing! I couldn’t possibly name them all. But, falafel. Try it. It is a chicken nugget fried with chickpeas. YUM
