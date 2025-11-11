Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet

by

Romain Langlois is a self-taught sculptor who uses stretched bronze and stone to make these otherworldly sculptures.

The Auvergne-based artist started off his career using plaster and clay before moving onto more permanent materials. While his earlier works were inspired by the human anatomy, his contemporary pieces seek more inspiration from nature than from man. With his art he aims to dissect the natural elements with which he works, and the bronze represents the inner energy harnessed by his chosen materials. The result is something that looks more suited to a martian landscape or the nest of a monster than it does to a gallery or museum. See for yourself in the pictures below.

More info: Romain Langlois | Artistics (h/t: deMilked)

Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet
Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet

Watch the video for more info:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Workaholics 4.07 Review: “We Be Clownin'”
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2014
The Vampire Diaries 3.14 “Dangerous Liaisons” Review
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Guy Refuses To Get Himself Checked As GF Gets Constant Infections, She Reconsiders Marriage
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
I Shot Weddings From Above Using Drones
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
8 Hilariously Accurate Comics That Show What Would Happen If People Acted Like Dogs
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Five Scenes From “Shameless” That Went A Little Too Far
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.