Stretched Bronze Sculptures By Romain Langlois Look Like Something From Another Planet

Romain Langlois is a self-taught sculptor who uses stretched bronze and stone to make these otherworldly sculptures.
The Auvergne-based artist started off his career using plaster and clay before moving onto more permanent materials. While his earlier works were inspired by the human anatomy, his contemporary pieces seek more inspiration from nature than from man. With his art he aims to dissect the natural elements with which he works, and the bronze represents the inner energy harnessed by his chosen materials. The result is something that looks more suited to a martian landscape or the nest of a monster than it does to a gallery or museum. See for yourself in the pictures below.
More info: Romain Langlois | Artistics (h/t: deMilked)
Watch the video for more info:
