Former Hotel Employee Shares 7 Things You Should Never Do In A Hotel Because Of How Nasty They Are

Checking into a hotel usually means it’s time to relax—you’ve reached your new home-away-from-home. However, you shouldn’t get all too comfortable, as the room might not be as spotless as you would think.
New-York-based model Angela Riihiluoma pointed out some things to stay away from while in a hotel room. The TikToker shared useful advice she learned while working in a hotel herself. Her video quickly went viral, which encouraged Angela to reveal more about the dos and don’ts of staying in a hotel in her follow-up videos. Scroll down to find her tips below.
Hotel rooms seem clean at first glance, but it’s better not to touch certain things as they might be filthier than you think
Image source: angelariihiluoma
“I worked for a hotel a while ago, doing some like marketing stuff. And the gentleman that I was working with had been working for hotels for 20 years and this was top-secret information he shared with me that I’ll share with you.”
This former hotel worker revealed the dos and don’ts of staying in a hotel room in a TikTok video that went viral
#1
Check the bed for bedbugs. I stayed in a hotel once. Two weeks later, it was in the news for having a massive bedbug infestation. Nothing came home with me. Oh my God, was I terrified! I was living in Minnesota at the time. So I took everything I had and shoved it outside in the middle of the winter. Negative 30 degrees will kill just about anything if it’s in there long enough. But yeah, just lift up the corners of the bed right when you walk in for any little, like, black dots that could indicate like fecal matter from the bedbugs or eggs. Look for anything crawling around. You don’t have to go all the way under the bed. Just pick up the corner. I’ve never seen anything, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Image source: angelariihiluoma, louento.pix
#2
Never ever, ever, ever, ever use the coffee machine in a hotel room. Why Angela, you may ask, why ever don’t? Because apparently, some people like to use it as a urinal. So I don’t care how addicted you are to coffee. Don’t touch the coffeemaker.
Image source: angelariihiluoma, Rachel Claire
#3
I feel like at this point, everybody knows not to use the top cover. Just take it off, take it off, just throw it on the floor
Image source: angelariihiluoma, James O’Gorman
#4
Don’t use the ice bucket. Unless, of course, there’s like a plastic liner in it. But for real, for real, don’t use it. People like to use those as puke buckets, as urinals, again which why? There is a perfectly good, perfectly good bathroom. Why? I guess you could be sick, maybe? Or it could be a cultural thing. Maybe some people think they’re, like, chamber pots or something. But this is not Regency England.
Image source: angelariihiluoma, Kamal Hamid
#5
Do not use the glasses that they put in the bathroom. You know, like, the really nice glass glasses. Apparently, housekeepers only have so much time to turn the room and so more often than not, they’re just wiping them with Windex. They won’t even wash them.
Image source: angelariihiluoma, Sarah Stierch
#6
Bring flip-flops. Apparently, it’s extremely common for people to just do a number two in the shower. So yes, please bring flip-flops. I think it will give all of us a greater sense of hygiene
Image source: angelariihiluoma, Nicole Queiroz
#7
Always, always, always wear socks or slippers in the hotel room. Well, why is that? Because they never ever, ever wash the floors.
Yeah, that’s right. Floors are nasty, nasty. You’ll notice anytime you ask for slippers, they are not white. And that would be because the floors are filthy like Christina Aguilera.
Image source: angelariihiluoma, mahabis footwear
