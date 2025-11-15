Woman Wonders If She Was Wrong To ‘Upstage’ The Bride In A Very Informal Wedding

It’s no secret that no matter what a wonderful and once-in-a-lifetime experience weddings may be, they often snowball into huge stress balls for the newlyweds, planners and guests alike. Many of these ensued family drama stories end up on the r/AITA subreddit, where people seek to check if their moral high ground is really that shaky.
This post is no exception. Coming from a woman who got invited to a small wedding for her cousin whom the author hasn’t met before, it serves as an example of how wanting to show the best of yourself may turn against you. The author went all in with her tea-length dress, chiffon shawl and pearl jewelry, since the invite said ‘cocktail attire.’
As soon as the reception started, the author realized she may have overdressed as several people complimented her but said she was upstaging the bride. And it all got worse after the wedding was over as the incriminating calls started flooding in.
The author of this post was accused of upstaging the bride at her own wedding but she said she only wanted to look her best
Image credits: Ana Marcelina (not the actual photo)
And this is what people had to comment on the incident
