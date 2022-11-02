Is the Ray Donovan Cast One of the Best Casts Ever Assembled?

Ray Donovan made history when it premiered in 2013. In a market saturated with crime dramas, the Ray Donovan cast was so good it surpassed expectations and flew past the mark. Ray Donovan is a fixer – and you know the term from watching Olivia Pope in Scandal work as a fixer. The difference is that while Olivia Pope fixed political issues for politicians to help them find their way into office, Ray Donovan works with celebrity clients. And he works with them to cover up their crimes. The show is fantastic, but we must give credit where credit is due. The Ray Donovan cast is, by far, the reason this show reached its success levels. See for yourself if this is the single best cast to land on television together.
Live Schreiber
The iconic actor plays Ray Donovan himself. His rise to fame came in the late 1990s, but it has not waned. He’s been in some interesting films (Scream, anyone?), but he’s also been in some outstanding ones (Ransom). He knows how to play the character, bringing life and just enough darkness to Donovan.
Paula Malcomson
Ray’s wife, Abigail, is only part of the series for the first five seasons, but casting brought their A-game when they gave her the role. She’s stellar in all she does. Before she was Ray Donovan’s wife, she was killing it in hit shows such as Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy.
Eddie Marsan
Terry Donovan is Ray’s big brother. He has a host of issues of his own from his former days as a pro boxer, but also because the character suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. The actor who played Terry Donovan did so with such finesse. The English actor is recognized for his talents, most often for his role in Happy-Go-Lucky, for which he won several awards.
Dash Mihok
Another brother of Ray Donovan is Brendan Donovan. They often call him Bunchy in the show. He is Ray Donovan’s younger brother, and he is famous for being what’s called a sexual anorexic. The character brought a lot of attention to this term. It’s a person who has a deep fear of sexual activity. He’s done a lot in his career, but this is his most famous.
Pooch Hall
He’s another Ray Donovan brother, but he is the half-brother. People know him well from his time on “The Game” as a famous football player. He’s a stellar actor who does justice to any part he takes on. He also has a long list of fans who love to watch him in anything he does.
Steven Bauer
He plays the man who Ray Donovan counts on the most in his life. He’s Avi Rudin. He’s a former soldier who spent time working with Mossad. Bauer is famous for playing a scary guy. He was the famous Cuban drug lord in Scarface. You can call him Manolo.
Katherine Moennig
Every fixer needs an assistant, and Ray Donovan has Lena Burnham. She’s played by an actress who is famous for her roles in projects such as “Young Americans” and “The L-Word.”
Kerris Dorsey
Ray Donovan has a daughter whose name is Bridget. Dorsey is famous for her role in Brothers & Sisters. She also played a role in Moneyball. She’s been a big part of many projects in which she plays someone’s daughter of a child who is doing big things.
Devon Bagby
He was only part of the show for the first six seasons, but he did a lovely job of playing Ray Donovan’s son. He brought a lot of light to the role, and fans loved him.
Jon Voight
He plays Ray Donovan’s father, and he certainly needs no introduction. Jon Voight is the father of the legendary actress Angelina Jolie. He’s also one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars. He takes every role seriously, and he brings the best of himself to each character.
Susan Sarandon
What is she not famous for? Susan Sarandon is one of the world’s most famous actresses, and she is a star. She is a living legend, in fact. She did not make her Ray Donovan debut until season five, when she took on the role of Sam Winslow. She became Ray Donovan’s boss.
Graham Rogers
Who wants to be Ray Donovan’s son-in-law? This guy does. He played Smitty. Rogers is famous for his roles in movies such as Struck by Lightning. He is good at what he does, and he made an excellent addition to this stellar cast.
Name a better television cast. We will wait.