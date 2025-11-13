Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

by

We are used to thinking of packaging as a disposable thing that serves just the purpose of containing and protecting a product. However, in time, when the ever-increasing waste becomes a serious problem, perhaps, it’s well in our interest to find creative means of eliminating the issue.

Chinese artist Ciro Wai creates impressive miniature sculptures by upcycling the gold foil of Ferrero Rocher, not only disposing of the garbage but also creating something that deserves to be appreciated. He first started with a Pikachu and later on created a whole series of sculptures dedicated to Chinese zodiac signs. Now his collection of works ranges from animated characters like Pikachu to Chinese zodiac signs, and everything he does turns out to be incredible pieces of art.

So go down the page and see the beautiful art made from simple Ferrero Rocher packaging!

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#2

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#3

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#4

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#5

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#6

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#7

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#8

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#9

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#10

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#11

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#12

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#13

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#14

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#15

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#16

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#17

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#18

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#19

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#20

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#21

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#22

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#23

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#24

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#25

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#26

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#27

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

#28

Chinese Artist Creates Tiny Sculptures Using Ferrero Rocher Packaging (28 Pics)

Image source: Ciro Wai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Companies That Deserve A “Corporate Darwin Award” For Destroying Their Businesses
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
My Handmade Collages From Old Magazines And Colored Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Use Musical Instruments As Canvases For My Painted Creations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Russian Photographer Captures The Cutest Squirrel Photo Session Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why The Sound of Silence Is One of Grey’s Anatomy’s Most Iconic Episodes
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2024
Homeland Season One Finale Review: Marine One
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.