How Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’s High Evolutionary Compares To The Comics

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 differs greatly from the original Marvel Comics. The movie joins our beloved characters on an adventurous journey in Phase 5 of the MCU. It was released on May 5, 2023, featuring familiar actors like Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.
It draws inspiration from the comics but doesn’t strictly follow them, much like other MCU films. Guardians of the Galaxy, released in 2014, was based on the 2008 comic book version. But Gunn’s films introduce numerous changes. These changes are most evident in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Certain characters in this Phase 5 film differ significantly from their comic book counterparts. Even more, their backgrounds have undergone significant alterations. This enables Marvel Studios to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the MCU.
The High Evolutionary Comes from Space, Not Earth
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces a new and fascinating character called the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). In the movie, it’s revealed that this character comes from an unknown alien planet with the scary goal of improving all living beings to create a perfect society. He’s quite different from the comic book version of the character, who was originally a human genetic scientist named Herbert Edgar Wyndham. It’s not clear what this change means for the High Evolutionary’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But because he lived through Vol. 3, we may likely see him again.
Rocket Is The High Evolutionay’s Creation
Unlike the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, where the team faced big space dangers, Vol. 3 focuses on a smaller, personal story. The team goes on a mission to save their friend, Rocket. The movie’s creator, James Gunn, focuses on Rocket in Vol. 3, showing both their current mission and Rocket’s secret past. It turns out that the High Evolutionary made Rocket stronger. Needless to say, it’s a big change from Rocket’s story in the comic books. In the comics, Rocket comes from a place called Halfworld. There, friends of people with mental health issues were made stronger to help them better, a story that’s very different from what’s shown in the movie.
Adam Warlock’s Background in MCU Is Different
The MCU version of Adam Warlock’s backstory is quite different. First mentioned in a short scene after the credits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he’s basically a weapon made by the Sovereign to get back at the Guardians. In Vol. 3, there’s a lot more exposition involved. Additionally, the High Evolutionary, the head of the Sovereign, allowed Adam to be made. Comic book fans know that this is a whole different storyline. In the comics, a group on Earth called the Enclave created Adam. Even with these changes, Adam’s link with the High Evolutionary is still there, including his new name, Warlock, and the gift of the Soul Gem.
Gamora Became a Part of The Ravagers
Gamora’s MCU story shares some parallels with her comic book origins. For instance, being adopted and trained by Thanos in both narratives. However, following her sacrifice in Avengers: Infinity War, the Gamora in Avengers: Endgame and Vol. 3 is a stranger to the Guardians. Her new path leads her to become a Ravager, a development not seen in the comics. In fact, the Ravagers themselves were not even introduced until 2015.
Adam Warlock in the MCU Doesn’t Own the Soul Stone
In the comics, Adam Warlock is synonymous with the Soul Gem, which was given to him by the High Evolutionary. It granted him the ability to ensnare souls and access the Soul Realm. Altogether, it played a pivotal role in the Infinity Wars narrative. However, in the MCU, the Soul Stone was shattered along with the other Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame. So, while Vol. 3’s Adam Warlock does sport a gem; it’s not the Soul Stone. Overall, this marks one of the most significant alterations to his character in the MCU.
Star-Lord Walked Away from The Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol. 3
The third Guardians film ends with the team breaking up. Nebula and Drax are now leaders in the society on Knowhere. Mantis is on her own, seeking to learn more about herself, Gamora is back with the Ravagers, and Peter Quill, or Star-Lord, goes back to Earth. This is a big change from the comic books, where Star-Lord is usually the team’s head. In the third volume, Rocket is set up to be the leader of the new Guardians team. Even though Star-Lord will still be in future MCU films, he won’t be a Guardian anymore.
Phyla Is Not Captain Marvel’s Daughter
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces us to a character named Phyla (played by Kai Zen). Though present throughout the film, it’s only in the mid-credits scene that she’s properly named, and her powers begin to manifest as her fists start to glow. She appears to be based on the Marvel Comics’ character Phyla-Vell, a tremendously powerful individual who assumes the titles of Quasar, Martyr, and even Captain Marvel. However, her backstory undergoes a significant transformation: in the comics, Phyla-Vell is the offspring of the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell. In the MCU, it seems she is a creation of the High Evolutionary.